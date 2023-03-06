We turned our calendars to March last week, which means the basketball madness of March that culminates on April 3 in Houston, with the NCAA crowning a national champion in its men’s tournament, can’t be far behind.
But in an era before the Final-Four hype and the transfer portal, there was still a buzz about hoops this time of the year in Oswego, as a result of something we simply called city league basketball.
Founded in the 1940s when the only other winter pastimes in town were shoveling snow and bowling, the men’s hoop league became as popular as softball and baseball were in the summertime. Regardless of one’s skill level, it seemed that every able-bodied guy tried his hand at basketball in the city league, that in its heyday, had anywhere between 24 and 48 teams, divided into five or six skill-based divisions.
In my day, games were played either at the basement-level gymnasium in what we senior citizens still call “the OLD high school,” and at the gym in the Armory. For a nominal fee, teams would get a winter’s worth of basketball, usually with one game a week. Sponsors would usually front the cost of numbered T-shirts that served as rudimentary uniforms. Checking newspaper archives from the 1970 city league standings reads like a who’s who of Oswego businesses that regularly backed teams: Sereno’s, Carson’s News, Seneca Lounge, Woody’s Rug Mart, Surdell’s Insurance, National Restaurant Supply, Ernie’s Restaurant, and many more.
As players became too old for the rigors of basketball, the city league replenished its ranks with players who had graduated from the teen basketball recreation league or those who had finished their high school eligibility at either “Pub High” or “Cat High.”
The real sustainability of city league basketball wasn’t just a result of dedicated players and generous sponsors, but was primarily due to the efforts of one man — Donald J. McGann. In an era when Oswegonians were recognized simply by their one-word nicknames like Cannonball, Hotter, and Beaver, everyone knew McGann simply as “Bones.”
To say Bones McGann was one of the most colorful characters in Oswego lore is no hyperbole. The nickname came from his slight build and sharp facial features. Sporting his ever-present fedora, he came right out of central casting as the quintessential mid-20th century sportswriter. Bones wore two hats (pun intended). Being the sports editor of this newspaper was his vocation, but running city league basketball was his avocation. As a writer (often under his unmistakable ‘The Sports Scoreboard’ column heading that appears above), he employed the colorful descriptions and cliches that many of the “scribes” of his era used. His articles would describe a good player as a “talented cager.” Teams didn’t merely “win a championship,” but they “captured the diadem.” And in an article that announced the beginning of the 1971 city basketball season, Bones wrote, “Local basketeers kick off the ’71 roundball campaign.”
In his role as sports editor, he made sure that the newspaper had ample space on its sports pages for schedules, standings and game results. The coverage wasn’t just a one-paragraph news brief, but a full account of games, whether they were “title tilts” or competition among the “cellar dwellers” in the standings. As scrapbooks that inhabit a lot of Oswego basements and attics today will verify, full box scores frequently accompanied the game stories.
As a league administrator, Bones was as hands-on as they came. In addition to his duties as PR man and scheduler, he was almost always at the scorer’s table operating the game clock and keeping the book. Though the wall-mounted clocks in the gymnasiums were fully operational, Bones preferred a small, tabletop clock in front of him at his scorer’s table.
Toward the end of a period, Bones would often be heard barking out something like “5 ½ seconds left in the quarter.” To the players and referees alike, this usually meant that there was anywhere from 2- 60 seconds left in that quarter!
In a Jan. 24, 1976 editorial published in this newspaper on the day he retired, titled “Bon Voyage to Bones,” the editorial board summarized his passion perfectly. “One of the most important things in his life was the city basketball league, which he founded some 36 years ago. During the league’s history, he acted as president, secretary, scorekeeper, timekeeper, and public relations man. He did everything to make the circuit work, and often dedicated six nights a week to the hardwood courts,” they wrote.
Luckily for those who Bones would’ve called “local roundball enthusiasts,” the league was inherited by Erwin “Jeep” Dewey, whose passion for basketball and city league rivaled that of its founder.
“Jeep” ran the league for another 40 years with the same enthusiasm as his predecessor, but the onset of the pandemic and a generation of men who would rather watch sports on TV than play them, led to the league’s demise.
Upon McGann’s passing, the paper not only ran his obituary, but another editorial tribute. In that piece, Bill Foley, Bones’ successor as Palladium-Times sports editor, captured the feelings that his mentor had for the league. “City basketball was sort of like a family to Bones,” Foley said.
And hundreds, if not thousands, of players were a part of that extended family.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/journalism teacher. His column appears here every other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com. His writing has also appeared nationally in “Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers,” “Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family,” and Reminisce Magazine. He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com.
