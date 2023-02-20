Editor’s Note: This is a revision of a Mike McCrobie column written in 2020 when J.C. Penney originally planned to close its Oswego store. Now that the closing is certain, it’s worth revisiting this piece.
“Oswego J.C. Penney Store to Close” was the headline in this newspaper last month. If we were a New York City tabloid known for its sensational headlines, the editor might’ve opted for “ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST.”
With the closing of Penney’s, the local department stores of my generation are all gone. No more W.T. Grant, Easy Bargain Center, Campbell’s, Green’s, Argersinger’s, or Woolworth’s.
Our local Penney’s was certainly no Macy’s or Nieman Marcus, but it was never intended to be. It was merely an old-fashioned department store with a good national reputation. Penney’s prices were perfectly suited for small-town, blue-collar places like Oswego of the 1970s.
Other than my career in education, the place I worked at the longest was J.C. Penney.
I was hired in February 1977, several weeks before the Oswego store (store #539 in corporate numbering) opened as the 47th Penney’s in New York State. I was a college sophomore, living at home, trying to earn enough money at a part-time job to pay my tuition at SUNY Oswego. Even as a 20-year-old, I remember being impressed that we employees were not called workers, clerks, or salespersons. We were called “associates.” I know that in today’s retail jargon, many businesses refer to their employees as associates, but back then, Penney’s may have been among the first to do so. That term made me feel like I was important to the company and was a part of a team.
I enjoyed my first job in retailing so much that I stayed for over two years. I liked the company from the start. Before the store even opened, we newcomers watched a film about the “Penney’s Way.” It included the history of the then-75-year-old company and a detailed biography of its founder James Cash Penney. (His parents must have foreseen that their boy would become a retail giant in America, since they gave him the middle name “Cash.”)
Associates had an identification number for logging into the then-state-of-the-art cash registers. I was associate #054 — it’s funny how I remember that. I began working in the men’s clothing department, getting 20-25 hours a week, which included a few 5-9 p.m. weeknight shifts and an eight-hour Saturday.
That would’ve been enough to pay my semester’s tuition if I could’ve resisted shopping for myself, but I’d often see some trendy bell-bottoms or seasonal clearance items that I “just had to buy.” The reasonable prices, along with my associate’s discount, led to most of my wardrobe bearing the Penney’s label.
I wasn’t alone. Lots of Oswegonians loved Penney’s. When the store first opened, clothing, home goods, jewelry, sewing notions, sporting goods, toys, and auto parts brought people in.
In the era long before online shopping, if the store didn’t have a size or style, we associates would suggest the vast J.C. Penney catalog or we’d recommend a trip to the larger Penney’s that was in Shoppingtown Mall in Dewitt.
After a stint in the menswear department, I was offered a job in what the company called “specialized sales.” I called it the shoe department. Either way, it came with a raise from the minimum wage of $2.30/hour to $2.65! Chances are, if you’re reading this, I may have placed a sneaker, slipper, shoe or boot on you, or a member of your family in the late ‘70s.
Although I encountered my share of stinky feet, I liked the shoe department and I especially liked my immediate supervisor, Jim Fortier. Jim was certainly old school, and he held his employees accountable, but I always liked that in a boss, and I’m pretty sure that’s the way that James Cash Penney would’ve wanted it.
There weren’t too many slow periods in the shoe department. Work boots were always needed for local factory and construction workers. There would typically be a crazy Saturday around the first snowfall as parents scrambled to get winter boots for the kids. Late summer was a high-traffic time because back in those days, getting new school shoes was a tradition for most families. And I can’t tell you how many little girls’ feet I squeezed into white patent leather shoes for Easter and First Communion.
Working at Penney’s had its conveniences too.
If I worked an eight-hour Saturday, I wouldn’t have to drive home on my lunch or dinner hour. I’d just grab a sandwich and a milkshake in the restaurant on the east end of the store. It was sort of a throwback to the lunch-counter era of big-city department stores, and a chance for a young shoe salesman to rest his own tired feet.
And back then, Penney’s had a full-service auto center. There were big garage doors on the west end of the building that were service bays for the shop.
My friend Gary Babcock was a young Penney’s associate who worked there as a mechanic. He and the other technicians somehow kept my old 1971 AMC Hornet running well enough for me to get to and from school and work.
I wouldn’t say retail was my family’s business, but coincidentally, my daughter and one of my sons actually followed in my footsteps (shoe salesman, footsteps, get it?) as J.C. Penney associates. They have their share of great memories of working at Penney’s with some of the same people that I worked with 30 years earlier, Penney’s lifers like Bev Bateman, Mary Moshier, Jan Edwards, and Kay Beginski to name just a few.
James Cash Penney founded his enterprise on “The Golden Rule,” and I’m pretty sure that for 46 years, the Penney’s employees of Oswego were excellent examples of that principle. But those days are now numbered.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher. His column appears here every-other Wednesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
