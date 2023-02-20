Editor’s Note: This is a revision of a Mike McCrobie column written in 2020 when J.C. Penney originally planned to close its Oswego store. Now that the closing is certain, it’s worth revisiting this piece.

“Oswego J.C. Penney Store to Close” was the headline in this newspaper last month. If we were a New York City tabloid known for its sensational headlines, the editor might’ve opted for “ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST.”

Recommended for you