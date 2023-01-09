A while back, I wrote about a baseball pitch-training device that had been given to me by Dan Dixon. It was invented in the 1930s by SUNY Oswego legend Max Ziel. I concluded that column by stating that this historic artifact belonged in a museum, not in a corner of my garage.
That statement prompted an interesting exchange of ideas among three guys who love Oswego history — Billy Cahill III, my brother Jeff, and me.
We brainstormed about what items we would place in an Oswego, post-World War II, pop culture museum if we had the funding and a location for one. This isn’t a slight to the great museums we already have (Safe Haven, the John Murray Firefighters Museum, the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, the Richardson-Bates House, and of course Fort Ontario), but this would be a place to house memories of the more recent past — memories of the people, places, and things that baby boomers and the generations that have followed grew up with locally.
Just among the three of us kicking around the idea, we realized that we have a decent start to a pop history museum ourselves. In addition to my Ziel training device, Billy has an original “tree-trunk bar stool” from Nunzi’s, as well as a “Fish You’ll Like” sign from his family’s business. His friend Mimi Andritsakis also has the sign from outside his family’s former enterprise, the iconic Char-Pit Restaurant. Cahill also knows the whereabouts of the “Mahunik’s Bakery” sign that was such a landmark in the “Polack Hill” neighborhood for decades.
Our museum would need to have replicas of some famous front pages from The Palladium-Times, not just because the paper has been around for well over a hundred years, but because it recorded seminal moments in Oswego history. Two front pages that would be worth displaying are 100 MILLION ATOMIC PLANT HERE (from July 2, 1963, heralding the building of Nine Mile I) and OSWEGO STARTS MAMMOTH DIG-OUT (from Feb. 2, 1966), the first paper published after the infamous Blizzard of ’66. While thinking of the local press, we’d need a copy of the Oswego County Messenger, the newspaper formed in the early 1980s by striking employees of the Pall-Times. Finally, paying homage to the way we received our papers in the good old days, we’d need a canvas paper-boy’s bag.
We would need displays representing Oswego’s manufacturing industries. I would donate an assortment of draftsman’s tools that belonged to my grandfather, Jim Fern, from his days doing schematics at Cyclotherm in the 1950s. Somewhere around town, someone must have a steel Fitzgibbons boiler nameplate. Could we find artifacts from other businesses of bygone days like a vintage machine from Ames Iron Works; a box of stick matches from The Diamond Match; some T-shirts from Conn Knitting Mill; jars that once held Ox-Heart Peanut Butter; paper products manufactured at Hammermill; or milk bottles from one of the many local dairies like the Netherland? I think we could.
Sports memorabilia would have to have a wing in our museum. I recently read that the legendary “Little Deuce” supermodified that took 25 checkered flags at Oswego Speedway in the ‘60s and ‘70s has been taken out of storage, and plans are in the works to restore the ole No. 2. What a museum piece that would be! Complement that on display with some classic black-and-white Don Kranz photos from the era, and a few of the plastic 19-cent cars from Green’s Department store that kids transformed to look like their speedway favorites, and we’d have an awesome exhibit.
Other sports memorabilia could be the huge painting of Pete Sears, the Oswego State All-American and Olympian, that hung for years in Romney Field House along with a Carolina Hurricanes’ jersey of Stanley Cup winner and Olympian Erik Cole.
Bowling pins from the Pinarama and the D.A. Lodge, representing that sport’s rich history in Oswego, could be displayed. There would have to be some of the old basketball trophies that until recently were on display at Leighton School, commemorating the legendary teams of Oswego High School and Coach Dave Powers. (They’re probably gathering dust in a storage room somewhere.) Speaking of the scholastic teams, a blue wool varsity letterman’s jacket that Buccaneer footballers sported for decades could be put in a showcase. And not to be slighted, there has to be a cache of Oswego Catholic High School/Bishop Cunningham memorabilia somewhere. A section of the hardwood floor from the iconic St. Francis Hall gymnasium or the state championship trophy that the 1985 Crusaders’ team captured would attract attention.
The hospitality industry of Oswego past would need an area displaying miscellaneous items from restaurants and hotels. Imagine a shadow box presentation containing a room key from the old Pontiac Hotel, a coffee cup from the Terrace Diner or DanDee Donuts, menus from places like Savas’s and Freddie’s, and drink chips from bars such as Tri-Lions and Buckland’s, or other relics from places that have come and gone over the past several decades.
Perhaps falling into no specific category, but equally interesting artifacts might be:
• A uniform or a drum skin from the Black Knights Drum & Bugle Corps
• The Santa gloves, cap, or suit that was such a big part of Oswego Christmases when worn by iconic “Santas of Oswego,” like Bob McManus and Gary Baker.
• I could envision an entire gallery of watercolor paintings done by Oswego artist Frank Kraft, who, over his lifetime, captured much of Oswego on canvas, including private homes, government buildings, fraternity houses, and one of my favorites, the boathouses at Wright’s Landing.
• For kids of the 1970s, a pedestal pay phone like the one that acted as a gathering place at West Eighth and Bridge streets (the Sub Shop corner) would be an eye-catcher.
• Sorority jackets that were worn by high school girls, proudly representing their Greek organizations, would certainly bring back fond memories.
OK. I could go on and on. I came up with the idea, now who’s going to run with it? Can someone find a location? Can an agency or a committee obtain grants or funding? If so, I honestly believe there’s enough memorabilia kicking around Oswego’s man-caves attics and basements to make it happen.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/journalism teacher. His column appears here every other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com. His writing has also appeared nationally in “Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers,” “Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family” and Reminisce Magazine. He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
