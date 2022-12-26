As a lifelong reader of newspapers and a former teacher of journalism, I’ve always been interested in obituaries — not in a macabre manner, but in the simple fact that obit writers are given the unenviable task of summing up a person’s entire life, often in fewer than 10 column inches of newsprint.

A few years ago, I began a tradition in which my final column of the year remembers some of the friends, relatives, and local acquaintances who have passed away in the preceding 12 months. This is not meant to open wounds of grief, but rather to serve as a final tribute to local people whom I somehow knew. Chances are, since these individuals crossed my path sometime in my life, they may have crossed yours along the way as well.

