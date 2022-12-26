As a lifelong reader of newspapers and a former teacher of journalism, I’ve always been interested in obituaries — not in a macabre manner, but in the simple fact that obit writers are given the unenviable task of summing up a person’s entire life, often in fewer than 10 column inches of newsprint.
A few years ago, I began a tradition in which my final column of the year remembers some of the friends, relatives, and local acquaintances who have passed away in the preceding 12 months. This is not meant to open wounds of grief, but rather to serve as a final tribute to local people whom I somehow knew. Chances are, since these individuals crossed my path sometime in my life, they may have crossed yours along the way as well.
The list of people near my age who pass away seems to grow each year. This year, we lost two elementary school classmates whom I shared classrooms at St. Paul’s with from kindergarten through eighth grade — George Cuyler and David Barry, as well as OHS Class of ’75 members John Paeno and Steve Falise. Others who I met through our school days, though a year or two younger or older than I, Mark Schadt, Terry (Tesoriero) Strong, and Claude Moreau also passed away.
I’ve known Dan Grulich since he started dating our neighbor, Pat Moody, when our families lived at Sylvan Glen Apartments. Pat’s mom was my mother’s best friend, and Pat and Dan’s wedding was the first one I ever attended. Hearing of Dan’s passing, though heartbreaking, brought back fond memories of our childhood friends and neighbors from Sylvan Glen.
It’s doubly sad for me to hear of the deaths of young people I taught or those I knew as students at Oswego High when they walked the halls as teenagers.
Among that group who left much too soon are Chris Ziegler, John Saternow Jr., Dan Monacelli, Jeff Wallace, Neal O’Brien, Kelly O’Reilly, and Glen Gioia.
I was fortunate to know and/or work with many good people from the Oswego City School District, some who passed away this year, including Gloria Talamo, Linda Cook, Bob Stone, Veronica Baker, Jim McAdam, Joe Rotolo, and Charlie Young. They all served students in one capacity or another as teaching assistants, administrators, classroom teachers or board members.
I always enjoyed meeting my students’ parents at meet-the-teacher nights. I was saddened to read obituaries for Victor Martin Sr. and Kelly (Johnson) Mosher, both of whom I met at school open houses when I was teaching their kids.
My own parents passed away decades ago, but many of their friends and contemporaries, who lived into their 80s and beyond after raising families in Oswego, passed away in 2022. Among those were Mary Rollin, Pat Struallo, Jean Babcock, Jim Winterhalt, Mary Tremiti, and Anne Beshures.
It’s only natural to sympathize with friends who lose siblings or spouses. My buddy Gibby Thompson lost his brother Jack; my longtime friend George Baldwin’s wife Judy passed away, as did my childhood neighbor Julie (Auyer) Bell’s husband, Jim. And my friend and OHS colleague Eve Phillips mourned the loss of her husband, Jim.
Sometimes, in a small city like the Oswego, one might not have known the faces, but did know the reputations or occupations of people. Such was the case with two longtime radio personalities — John Hurlbutt from WRVO and William Schleinitz III (whose on-air name on WSGO radio was Donny O’Shea). Both of those voices were silenced in the past 12 months.
I once had the pleasure to interview and devote an entire column to the fascinating life of Fred Wilber. Fred could’ve auditioned as the “Most Interesting Man in the World.” His captivating life story ended this year at the age of 96.
While working at Oswego Hospital, I’m sure Fred’s path crossed that of another interesting guy, Alan Wood. A chef, a business owner, an Army veteran, and a Shriner, the gregarious Wood’s life-well-lived ended last winter.
A pair of high-profile doctors who were well-known, not just to their patients, but to many Oswegonians, also passed away — dentist Dr. John Paul Scullin and chiropractor Dr. Richard Falanga.
Two guys I knew well through sports, Joe Fitzsimmons and Paul Zaryski died this year. I can still see “Joe Fitz” playing first base at the Fort for softball teams of the ‘70s and ‘80s. And though I’ve known “Zeke” since elementary school, we became close friends standing in frigid rinks all over New York State and Canada watching our sons play hockey for many, many years.
The soul of Sister Marianne Baehr, who comforted families during their times of bereavement through her ministry at St. Mary’s, left us this summer. She made the world and Oswego better places while she was here.
As I said at the beginning, I have encountered each and every one of these souls along my own life journey. But a man whom I never met died some 2,700 miles away in the state of Washington. Paradoxically, he was closer to me than all of the departed named above. A few years ago, I discovered through an ancestry.com DNA match, that I had a relative whom I never knew about. Though we corresponded through modern technology, he never made it back to Oswego and I never made it to out West for a face-to-face meeting. Rest in peace, to my half-brother Tom.
And rest in peace to all those I’ve remembered here and to all the dearly departed of 2022.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
