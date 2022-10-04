One of my pet peeves is the ridiculous “celebration” of national days that someone has concocted. Every day seems to be a different day of silliness like National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day (April 16) or National Peanut Butter Lovers’ Month (November).
Next week is one such celebration: National Pet Peeve Week.
Most of us have pet peeves, those seemingly minor annoyances that, for some reason, bother one individual more than others. What one person might not even notice could drive someone else absolutely crazy.
I have more than my share of pet peeves that often send me into a full-blown tizzy, so if you want to read on with an angry voice in your head, feel free to do so.
The first pet peeve is one I encounter almost daily. I live in a neighborhood with a lot of pedestrian traffic, especially young parents pushing toddlers in strollers. (Don’t even get me started on a related pet peeve about grown-ups pushing dogs in baby strollers!) Anyway, I’m no child-rearing expert, though I had a hand in helping raise four of my own, but I can’t stand seeing young parents talking on their cell phones while ignoring their children in the stroller. C’mon parents, talk to your kids. Narrate your walk. You are your kids’ first teachers, so use the walk as a teachable moment. Point out birds, types of flowers, colors of houses — anything. Just talk to the youngsters, because if you fast-forward 60 years from now, I’ll bet you’ll want them to talk to you when they’re pushing your wheelchair around the old-folks home.
A relatively new pet peeve for me first surfaced about six or seven years ago when a certain orange-complexioned businessman/TV host of “The Apprentice” was elected president of the United States. Among other issues, he made me realize how annoyed I get when someone claps for himself. Acknowledging applause, when it comes from others, is one thing, but only narcissists clap for themselves.
My longest-simmering pet peeve was born at my own dinner table. When our family of six gathered around our big kitchen table, there was usually just one salt and pepper set. If I asked one of the McCrobies to pass the salt, it was usually handled by a couple of the kids, who THEN decided to use it before passing it on. I know it seems fairly insignificant, but it bugs the hell out of me. I’d usually make a sarcastic comment like, “Aren’t you glad I mentioned the salt, because apparently you weren’t planning to use it until I suggested it.”
Of course, the former English teacher in me has pet peeves related to language — specifically mispronounced words. Some are more painful to the ears than others, like “expecially,” “libarry,” “axk” and the phrase “taking something for granite” just to name a few. Hearing those are as grating to me as the sound of fingernails scratching a blackboard, rubbing pieces of Styrofoam together, or the sound of someone snapping their gum (all on my pet peeve list as well).
We all know the following types of people, but do “the conversation interrupter” and “the sentence finisher” annoy you as much as they irk me? A certain conversation interrupter I know does not do it maliciously or to be rude, but it’s a regular happening in my own home. I heard someone once tell a sentence interrupter, “I hate it when the middle of my sentence interrupts the start of yours!”
Then there are the so-called sentence finishers that get under my skin. There was a classic episode of “Seinfeld” where Jerry was dating a sentence finisher, forcing him to utter the classic line, “She’s a sentence finisher. It’s like dating Mad Libs.” I know several sentence finishers. I’m always tempted to begin a conversation with one of these women by saying, “Tonight’s winning lottery numbers are …” and then stopping, just to see if they can accurately finish that sentence and make me a rich man.
Perhaps my newest pet peeve comes from the sports world. I’ve been a big sports fan since childhood. I always noticed the uniform numbers my favorite players wore. In Little League, I was thrilled to get the number 15 because that’s what number Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr wore. Of course, being a Syracuse University football fan, the significance of number 44 is legendary as well. But lately, I’ve become annoyed seeing a proliferation of the “number” zero on pro and college athletes’ jerseys. If “0” (zero) has no mathematical value, is it really a number? I’m not sure. I’ll have to check with my friends who are math teachers to see. Nonetheless, you see it on Major League Baseball jerseys, in college football, in the NBA, all over the place. I just don’t get it. I know the athletes who wear zero didn’t grow up idolizing famous superstars who wore zero, because nobody wore it back in the day. The closest I can recall is an occasional double zero. (Oakland Raiders center Jim Otto was one I remember, and as the story goes, it was because his last name had double-o’s, so he figured his number should look the same with double zeroes!)
There are probably as many unique pet peeves as there are people in the world. In fact, I’m guessing there are a few individuals whose biggest pet peeve is reading silly, long-winded newspaper columns. Oh well …
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher and coach. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com.
