In the midst of the pandemic, I received an email from my childhood friend David Dain. David and I don’t connect as often as either of us would like, but he gave me an assignment of sorts. Somehow, David stumbled upon an interview done with his dad on WRVO radio in 1976. At the time, his dad, “Chip” Dain, was the chairman of the Port of Oswego Authority. 

In the interview, the elder Dain, who was appointed to the position by then-Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, boasted about the Port’s success and its importance as the easternmost port on Lake Ontario and its link to the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Recommended for you