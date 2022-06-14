Next week, June 23 to be exact, marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most life-altering laws of my generation — Title IX. More formally called The Education Amendments Act of 1972, the Title IX section is a rather brief, 37-word piece of legislation that reads:
“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
What’s interesting is that in this short paragraph (that is awkwardly worded with way too many prepositions), there is no specific mention of athletics, yet the greatest impact of Title IX has been the creation of athletic opportunities for girls’ and women’s sports.
Over the coming days, there will be countless news stories and television documentaries about Title IX and its impact on our society, featuring interviews with current female athletes like Breanna Stewart and trailblazers such as Billie Jean King.
My perspective is a bit different than theirs. I’m a male whose life was changed by Title IX. In addition to my wife and daughter having chances to excel in athletics as a result of this legislation, I coached girls’ sports for over 30 years, and I can’t imagine what my career in education would’ve been like without the privilege of coaching the female athletes I met along the way.
As a young teacher at Oswego High School, there were only three boys’ baseball coaching positions, and they were occupied by three of the best coaches and men I have ever known — Ted Kerley, Mike Clyne, and Tom Frawley. Knowing my interest in the diamond sports, our athletic director, Joe Wilber, asked if I would be interested in coaching JV girls’ softball. I thought it might be a temporary gig that I could use as a stepping-stone into the baseball program, so I obliged. The experience was so rewarding that after coaching the junior varsity girls for a few years, I said I’d never coach boys again.
Softball at OHS was less than a decade old when I joined the coaching staff, and my transition into the program was made easy because I had the good fortune to work with then-varsity coach Helen Jermyn. When I first took the JV team, I asked Coach Jermyn if there were any major differences between coaching the girls and coaching boys. She told me, “Treat them the same — just expect a few more tears.” What I didn’t realize at the time was that the tears would often be mine, and not just those of the players. Over the next three decades, my players and I celebrated many victories with tears of joy, and cried over some heartbreaking defeats.
I was fortunate because by the time the girls tried out for my teams, their athleticism had been taken seriously and nurtured in school by the Title IX pioneers of the Oswego City School District like Lorraine Nash, Verna McAdam, Alice Reardon, Helen Kessler, and Jermyn. They had also benefited by playing youth softball thanks to the likes of Mary Jane Izzo and Joanne Cloonan.
Of course, there were some growing pains in the early days of Title IX. My softball players initially wore baggy uniforms that were designed for boys, swung bats that were too heavy because they were manufactured for males, and many used hand-me-down gloves from their dads or older brothers.
Likewise, coaching salaries weren’t always in keeping with the Title IX goals of leveling the playing field. For a short time, the softball coaches were paid less than their male counterparts on the baseball side because, as one administrator once said, “The boys hit the ball farther than the girls!”
I consider myself lucky to have been a coach after Title IX was enacted. My one daughter benefited from being a post-Title IX-athlete, but I often say that I really have about 300 other daughters — the young ladies I coached over all those years. When my own children were toddlers, my players would be their baby sitters and stop at “coach’s house” on prom night for pictures, as if we were family. In recent years, my wife and I have attended lots of weddings of former players who have now become our lifelong friends. Many have become moms and professional women in all sorts of occupations. Several have gone into coaching or athletic administration.
I’m not saying I wouldn’t have developed the same bonds with the boys, but there was just something special about coaching girls. Other than the word “dad,” one of the most meaningful terms of endearment, to me, is the word “coach”— something I still answer to when I run into former players, now women in their twenties, thirties, and forties. Though I haven’t set foot on a softball field in over five years, I still have connections with these women of the Title IX generation. Just within the past several weeks, I got a message from my former shortstop Sara Molinari (Class of ‘09) telling me she had a couple hits and some stellar defensive plays in her work league game in New York City. Former Lady Buccaneer outfielder Amy (Counterman) Belawske, now a mom of four boys, reached out and invited me to one of her son’s Little League games. I’m looking forward to attending. I received a video of Mollie (Schneible) Craig’s 9-year-old daughter Sadie pitching her first youth softball game, like her mom did back in the ‘90s. And I watched it with pride as Joanie Carroll played a game for her college team last winter — proud because I had coached Joan on my final OHS team in 2017 and had coached her mom on one of my first teams in the ‘80s.
So, as girls and women around the country mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX, this old coach will be celebrating right along with them — grateful for the opportunities I have been given, and the relationships I have formed, as a result of that 37-word piece of legislation.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher and coach. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
