They endure the harshest of living conditions — the sweltering heat of summer and the bitter cold of Oswego’s winters — all in a pitch-black, windowless environment. Yet, they have survived in these extreme conditions, some for over 40 years. But for one month every year, they come out of hiding, bringing with them joyous memories to my family.
“They” are our family’s Christmas ornaments that will be coming out of the attic this week, each with its own history.
The storage bins that house these ornaments have become time capsules. It’s silly that I’m surprised as I open each container; heck, I put them away less than 11 months ago. But once a year, as I unwrap these keepsakes, I can’t help but reminisce about their back-stories.
Among my favorites are the oldest hand-me-downs from relatives’ Christmas trees of the 1960s. There’s a small white ornament that looks like a snowball, with a shiny, green, circular indentation in its side. It came in a box of 12 from Green’s variety store downtown via my Grandmother Fern. It’s the sole survivor from that dozen, and is a nostalgic reminder not only of my grandma, but of the vibrant downtown of Oswego long ago.
Two blown-glass ornaments from my parents’ tree, circa 1966, have also withstood the test of time. One is just plain blue — or it was before 9-year-old me wrote “Mike” on it in permanent marker. I hope my brother still has the mate to it that says “Jeff” in his childhood printing. I’m not sure why we each of us claimed an ornament back in the day, but I would hang mine on one side of the tree, and he would hang his on the other, possibly so Santa would know which side to place which gifts. The other glass ornament from my parents’ collection is also a faded blue in color, but this one has a manger scene on it, in glitter, that simply reads “Silent Night,” lest we forget the real reason for the season.
We also have a series of four round ornaments that look like stained glass windows, depicting various holiday scenes. These ornaments were gifts given by the Oswego City Savings Bank in the early ‘80s when customers opened a Christmas Club savings account. (Remember the 50-week Christmas Club coupon books from the days before direct deposits and automatic fund transfers?)
More of my favorite ornaments are the ones my kids made when they were in elementary school. How these December arts-and-crafts projects have lasted for three decades is beyond me, but every year when I decorate our tree, I’m glad they have. There’s everything from a snowman made of cotton balls to a googly-eyed reindeer made from a dog biscuit. I’m grateful to those elementary school art teachers who repurposed everything from pine cones to Styrofoam egg cartons; from two-liter plastic soda bottles to clothespins, and turned them into what are now priceless family Christmas keepsakes.
Another bin holds four “Baby’s First Christmas” decorations with the years 1984, 1985, 1986, and 1989 emblazoned on them. In the same container is an ornament that tells a story making it both my favorite, and my wife’s LEAST favorite. It’s a very ornate wreath, with the year 1983 on it, the center of which holds a photo. I had purchased it with the intent of it being our first baby’s first Christmas ornament. Since the baby’s due date was Dec. 8, we figured we’d have him home and settled in, long before Christmas morning. Well, the early December due date came-and-went, as did 20 more days, including Christmas day. So, much to my wife’s disdain, I took a profile picture of her, nearly three weeks overdue, on that Christmas day of 1983. After the film was developed, I placed the picture in the center of the wreath frame-ornament as a memento for future Christmases. Technically, it was “baby’s first Christmas”— he was just celebrating on the inside. The following year, and every year since, I place that photo ornament in a prominent place on our tree, and my wife promptly moves it to a less-conspicuous spot on the back side of the tree where almost nobody can see it. But it’s not about the ornament. It’s the story it tells that makes it special.
We have a Hallmark “New Home” ornament dated 1991. I shake my head in disbelief as I hang it, finding it hard to grasp that our “new home” is now 31 years old.
The ornament that has visitors to our home the most curious as they scan the tree is a faded red, yellow, and blue baby’s pacifier. It, too, tells a story. Our youngest son was attached to his pacifier, even into his toddler years. We tried everything to wean him from it without much success. As a desperate parenting trick, we told him that Santa Claus would only leave gifts if he saw the pacifier hanging from the tree. So, for the past 30 years, Santa has kept his word and left presents, because the pacifier continues to hang from a branch every Christmas season.
Other ornaments serve as a type of travel log, with souvenirs from family vacations — a lobster from Cape Cod, a polar bear from Alaska, a Texas-sized boot from San Antonio, a Mele Kalikimaka greeting from Hawaii, and more than one set of Mickey Mouse ears from trips to Florida.
Too numerous to mention, other ornaments tell the family history of places worked, colleges attended, sports played, hobbies enjoyed, and so much more. Though these keepsakes each have their own story, I’ve come to realize that collectively, they tell our family’s story.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher and coach. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com.
