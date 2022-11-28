They endure the harshest of living conditions — the sweltering heat of summer and the bitter cold of Oswego’s winters — all in a pitch-black, windowless environment. Yet, they have survived in these extreme conditions, some for over 40 years. But for one month every year, they come out of hiding, bringing with them joyous memories to my family. 

“They” are our family’s Christmas ornaments that will be coming out of the attic this week, each with its own history.

