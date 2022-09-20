As a former high school English teacher, I can’t let another Banned Books Week go by without calling attention to the absurdity of banning books.  

We’re currently in the midst of Banned Books Week 2022, celebrated annually near the end of September, ironically, not long after kids go back to school, supposedly to do some reading. The theme of this year’s event is “Books Unite Us; Censorship Divides Us.”

Recommended for you