As a former high school English teacher, I can’t let another Banned Books Week go by without calling attention to the absurdity of banning books.
We’re currently in the midst of Banned Books Week 2022, celebrated annually near the end of September, ironically, not long after kids go back to school, supposedly to do some reading. The theme of this year’s event is “Books Unite Us; Censorship Divides Us.”
Never, was there a truer statement.
According to the American Library Association (ALA), “Banned Books Week brings together the entire book community — librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types — in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.”
Admittedly, I’m not in tune with young adult literature the way I used to be when I was teaching. In fact, I haven’t read any of the top 10 banned books of 2021. I’m not going to pretend I have. But I think I’m qualified to write about some of the most frequently banned and challenged books of all time, because, at one time or another, I taught nearly all of them, and have memories of lively and thought-provoking classroom discussions that they generated. The list ranges from all-time classics like “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl” to coming-of-age literature that addresses issues many young adults struggle with, such as the novel “Thirteen Reasons Why.”
We all know the saga of young Anne Frank, the Jewish teenager hiding from the Nazis. Her story is one of the 20th century’s most frequently challenged books for ridiculous reasons. Like some conspiracy theorists in our current society, some people have actually claimed that Anne never existed, and the book was fabricated by Anne’s father, Otto Frank, as a piece of pro-Jewish propaganda. It has been banned here in many U.S. schools for certain “sexually offensive” passages and because it might be “depressing” for young readers. These critics claim we should focus on happy books to help us learn about the Holocaust. Sexually offensive? Have you seen cable TV lately? And I’m not sure there is a way to write a “happy book” about the Holocaust.
Though it’s not the prescribed “happy book” about the Holocaust, I did make another piece of Holocaust literature available to the reluctant readers in my classroom when I introduced the book “Maus” into the curriculum. This is a graphic novel (a story told in words and pictures, similar, in style, to a classic comic book) created by Pulitzer Prize-winner Art Spiegelman that depicts the author interviewing his father about his experiences as a Holocaust survivor. Earlier this year, “Maus” re-opened the censorship debate in Tennessee when a school board banned it from its curriculum.
I’m proud to say that I had a hand in bringing the frequently banned “Thirteen Reasons Why” to Oswego High School. I had read the book over the summer of 2009 and immediately knew that I needed to teach it to my 10th-graders. Luckily, there was enough money left in the book budget, so my sophomores were reading the novel that same school year. I understood that the book had potential to be controversial, since the theme centered around suicide, but I knew that it was a risk worth taking. In my classroom, and probably thousands across the country, the novel proved to be a valuable tool in igniting conversations about suicide and bullying. I’ll never forget the discussion that ensued when a guest speaker from Integrative Counseling Services told my classes that she had counseled a 7-year-old Oswego child who had threatened suicide. Even though it was the single-most challenged book of 2017, I have no regrets about implementing “Thirteen Reasons Why” into the OHS curriculum, since it became a New York Times bestseller for 228 weeks.
Among the top 10 all-time banned books in America is one of the classics that may have steered me to become a teacher — “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” I remember being in Mrs. Ursula Kingston’s ninth-grade English class when she told us that we had to buy our own paperback copy of the book, through the Arrow Book Club, for 60 cents, so we could write, take notes, and highlight passages on the pages. I had come from Catholic school where writing in a book could get a guy whacked across the knuckles with a ruler, so I thought owning my own copy of Twain’s classic was pretty neat. Though I later read it in college, and taught it at the high school level, I must’ve treasured that paperback because I still have that original 60-cent copy, from 1972, on my bookshelf.
The remainder of the top-10 most banned list reads like a typical English Department curriculum: “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Catcher in the Rye,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Lord of the Flies,” “1984,” “Of Mice and Men,” “The Color Purple,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”
And the reasons for challenging or banning books range from the sublime to the ridiculous. Books have been banned or challenged from coast-to-coast because they mention or contain violence, the occult, alcoholism, gambling, profanity, gender identity, religious viewpoints, and racial issues among a myriad of other reasons. In other words, kids can wrestle with all of those real-life issues, either at home or in their peer groups, but they can’t read about them? Absurd.
Author Isaac Asimov once said, “Any book worth banning is a book worth reading.” Based on my experience, I couldn’t agree more.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher and coach. His column appears here every other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.