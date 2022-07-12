One of my favorite words of all time is the word “scofflaw.”
It’s an informal word that is defined as “a person who flouts the law, especially by failing to comply with a law that is difficult to enforce effectively.”
If you’re already familiar with the term, it’s likely to score you some big points in a game of Scrabble or possibly help you impress the family if it comes up some night as a Jeopardy answer.
I hope my former student Phil Cady, who is now Oswego’s police chief, isn’t reading this, but I am openly admitting that I have become a scofflaw when it comes to running stop signs. Technically, I don’t “flout” the law like the definition states, which implies that I intentionally cruise through stop signs. That’s certainly not the case. It’s just that sometimes I catch myself not stopping for them.
I don’t want to rack up a pile of “failure to stop for a stop sign” violations, and in no way do I want to add more points to my license or have it revoked, so I’m building a defense for my behavior. First, as a life-long Oswegonian, there are way more stop signs than there used to be! There are 824 within the city limits to be exact — 435 on the west side and 389 east of the river — so I’m bound to miss a few now and then.
The ones that I seem to have trouble stopping for are the new three-way and four-way signs on routes that I don’t travel as often as I used to. A case in point: I grew up on West Van Buren Street, then purchased my first home on West Schuyler, so I lived almost half my life in that part of the First Ward, just two blocks from Breitbeck Park. I’ve navigated West Eighth, Bronson, Ontario, and Lake streets thousands of times either on foot, by bicycle or driving a car. So, it came as a bit of a surprise to me as I was driving west on Lake Street, past Wright’s Landing and Breitbeck Park, that I had totally missed two all-way stops, one at West Third and Lake streets and the other at Lake and West Eighth. Luckily, there was no other traffic approaching these intersections, nor were there any cops around to witness my offenses. I have always slowed down and driven cautiously in those areas because of the traffic with boats being towed into Wright’s landing, people in-and-out of the McCrobie Civic Center, and kids all over Breitbeck, but there were never big red octagonal signs at those locations back in the old days.
(For fear that my family might consider taking my driver’s license away because I’m “losing it,” the three-way stop at East Tenth and Albany streets caught me by surprise the other day too. Again, in my defense, that one is relatively new as well.)
It seems somewhat ironic that I recently completed my insurance company’s online safe-driving course. That class taught me that there are three types of distracted driving, one of which is assuredly the cause of my recent transgressions. I’m an admitted “cognitive distracted driver” letting my mind wander, sort of like the daydreaming title character, Walter Mitty, from the James Thurber short story “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”
I’m not saying that my inattentiveness is excusable, but it is more defensible than the other types of distracted driving — manual and visual. I might be the proverbial pot-calling-the-kettle-black, but manual distractions are all avoidable. There are actually people who read books, apply makeup, shave, and of course, text while driving. And that’s not even mentioning one of my biggest pet peeves, the drivers cruising around with one or two of those little dogs perched on their laps or sticking their heads out of the driver’s side window.
Perhaps another defense for me becoming a stop sign scofflaw is that I’m somewhat out of practice with stop signs. The Florida community in which I live during the winter has done away with many of its four-way stop signs and replaced them with over 50 traffic roundabouts. They take some getting used to, but if drivers read the signs, signal, and not change lanes within the roundabout, traffic flows smoothly. Of course, when drivers (most of whom are senior citizens) ignore one, or all, of the guidelines, driving in a Florida roundabout can be like a NASCAR race — “rubbin’ is racin’” as they say.
It may be a stretch, but one final explanation for my distracted driving could be secret, subliminal messages that satellite radio sends through the songs I listen to while in the car. Who can blame me for missing a stop sign (or two or three) when I hear the Queen song “DON’T STOP Me Now;” Journey’s “DON’T STOP Believin’;” or Fleetwood Mac’s “DON’T STOP!”
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher and coach. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.