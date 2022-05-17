“You look forward to opening day like a birthday party when you’re a kid. You think something wonderful is going to happen.”
—New York Yankee Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio
Of all the special memories of growing up and growing old in Oswego, few if any bring a smile to my face more than reminiscing about opening day of Little League baseball. And I’m pretty sure there are hundreds if not thousands of Oswego kids who are now old enough to have grandchildren of their own who feel the same way.
I know that as we age we think that our “good old days” were better than anyone else’s. But I would compare the 1960s and ‘70s with all the other eras when it came to being the heyday of Little League baseball in Oswego. Each and every season began with the two magical words, “opening day.” I don’t need old 8mm home movie footage to recall every detail of the four opening days I enjoyed as a Little Leaguer (though I would LOVE to see some of those flickering images that have to exist in somebody’s Oswego basement or attic).
Everything was new on opening day, from some new teammates to the freshly painted signs surrounding the field, bearing the names of now long-gone Oswego businesses like Snyder & Mackin, Lambrino’s Dry Cleaners, and Frank G. Wells. And every couple of years, teams would get new uniforms with that red, white, and blue embroidered Little League patch sewn on the sleeve.
Memorial Day Weekend always marked the beginning of our Little League season. There was no west side stadium for Little League baseball in town when I was a 9- to 12-year-old, so all eight teams played at Harry Lagoe Field at Fort Ontario. Of the eight teams, four represented the east side (the Oswego American Division) and four were from the west (the Oswego Nationals). East side teams were sponsored by the Police, the Firemen, the Moose Lodge, and Goldberg’s Furniture. The west side rivals were Seaway Supply, the Elks, the K of C, and a team called the Triplets, which had a trio of sponsors (Big Ben Ford, Circle Supply, and Vona’s Shoes).
Doing the arithmetic, with eight teams of 15, only 120 players had the privilege of playing Little League baseball in Oswego. And I always considered it a privilege.
The Hot Stove Association, the volunteers who supported Little League in Oswego, made sure that our opening day had all the pomp and circumstance of a Major League opener. The players from all eight teams marched onto the field, entering from the gate in the left field corner of Lagoe Field. Proud parents and grandparents filled two huge sets of bleachers — one on the third-base line, the other beyond the left-field fence. Those who didn’t get a seat would stand around the perimeter of the field, filling nearly every available spot. A prominent business owner would generally say a few words of encouragement to the gathering, and a politician would have the honor of throwing out the first pitch, especially if it was an election year.
I remember learning a bit of baseball etiquette from our manager, Lupe DiMiero. He said, “When they call out our team’s name, tip your ballcap to the crowd.” That’s when I learned that the tip-of-the-cap was the baseball equivalent of taking a bow.
As the ceremony progressed, a Hot Stove Association volunteer would lead the 120 boys (girls didn’t break the Oswego Little League gender barrier until a few years later) in the traditional Little League pledge that players have recited nationwide since Little League began in 1955. Facing the huge wooden scoreboard in center field, from which the American flag was flying, with ballcaps over our hearts, all the players would repeat the following:
I trust in God
I love my country
And will respect its laws
I will play fair
And strive to win
But win or lose
I will always do my best
I haven’t been to an Oswego Little League opening day since my kids played, but I shudder to think that in today’s world, these words might elicit some type of political statement or silent protest. But to us ‘60s kids, it was a fitting way to pledge our allegiance to God, America, and baseball — though maybe not necessarily in that order.
Another highlight of opening day was the traditional two-inning exhibition game, pitting the east side teams against a west side opponent that they wouldn’t meet during the regular season. A couple of times my Seaway Supply team played against the Firemen, and it was pretty cool seeing my “east-side friends” Dave Crisafulli and Dave Oswald in the opposing dugout. Not everyone would bat in such a short game, but managers tried to get everyone on the field defensively for at least an inning to enjoy the opening-day experience.
Playing Little League baseball in Oswego, and especially opening day, left a lasting impression on me. I don’t think I’m alone in saying that Little League may have been the best years of our baseball lives. It was important to us. In fact, to this day, guys my age can assuredly tell you what team they were on, and could likely tell you what teams dozens of our contemporaries played for. If you played Oswego Little League from 1967-1970, and you run into me this summer, challenge me, and ask me what team you played for. I’m likely to remember!
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com.
