Back in 2010, when I was teaching high school journalism, I came up with a crazy assignment that served as the course’s final exam. The student-journalists had to incorporate all of the skills that they had (hopefully) learned during the semester to conduct an interview, write a story, and do a page layout. It sounds simple enough, but like many of our assignments, there was a catch. Via the internet, they had to locate someone else in the world who had the same name as theirs to serve as the subject of this assignment.
The investigative journalism task was called Google Me. It was a unique and exciting assignment based on a book and a documentary by Jim Killeen, titled “Google Me.”
In 2008, Killeen had “Googled” his own name and tracked down a handful of men around the globe who shared his name and subsequently became the subjects of his book and film project.
We’ve all probably done it, Googled our own name. If you haven’t, I bet you might when you’ve finished reading this! Unless you have a very unique, one-of-a-kind name, there’s likely to be another one out there. I figured I’d see if there was another Mike McCrobie. I know that to many of my friends (and all of my enemies), one Mike McCrobie in the world is more than enough. But, as my search began, I discovered that more than a dozen other Mike McCrobies existed, along with several Mike McCrobbies, Mickey McCrobies, and Mike McRobbies.
I wasn’t sure how to proceed from there for this column. If I reached out to each of them, they might fear that I was an identity thief or a stalker, so up to this point, I’ve restricted my investigation to online sources. But even without direct contact, I’ve discovered a lot about these other Mikes.
The easiest one to locate was my cousin Bob’s son Michael, who lives in Canandaigua. He was the only Mike I knew about ahead of time, and to the best of my knowledge, the only one I’m related to.
Perhaps the one with the most significant online presence is Mike McCrobie from West Virginia. For several years I have been receiving LinkedIn requests from people around the country in the building trades, but I was never sure why. Come to find out, Mike McCrobie was a corporate executive at 84 Lumber before assuming the position of senior Northeast regional vice president for Builders FirstSource — a building materials giant. He’s the only Mike I found a photo of, and no, he doesn’t look at all like me. He’s taller, younger, and better looking than I am.
Speaking of the building trades, if you’re in or near Burlington, Massachusetts and want to hire a familiar name, you might consider McCrobie Construction for a home improvement project. The owner is another Mike McCrobie, who apparently knows construction and is quite good at it (unlike me, who can turn a 10-minute household project into a two-hour fiasco without even trying).
I located a couple of police blotter items from 2004 and 2017 where a pair of Mike McCrobies had scrapes with the law. Mike McCrobie from Oregon was arrested five years ago for selling 22 stolen tickets to Disneyland on the Internet. And back in ’04, Michael G. McCrobie of South Lake Tahoe was facing a preliminary court hearing on a charge of selling methamphetamine. Hopefully, they’ve paid their debts to society and cleared their (my) name.
One Michael McCrobie is a computer software engineer in Beverly Hills, California. There’s a high likelihood that he’s more skilled with the computer than I am, so I didn’t want to delve too deeply into his online footprint.
A twenty-something-year-old Michael McCrobie is a marketing partner for Monat skin and hair care products. I was thinking about reaching out to him and asking if he would offer me a family discount.
Michael S. McCrobie lives in Summerfield, Florida, less than three miles from my winter home. I thought about giving him a call, but I could envision that conversation resembling the old Abbott & Costello “Who’s on First” gag:
ME: May I speak with Mike McCrobie?
MIKE: This is he.
ME: This is Mike McCrobie.
MIKE: Yes, it is.
ME: No, I’m Mike McCrobie.
MIKE: No, I am. CLICK.
A very youthful Michael McCrobie lives on Fourth Street in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. Apparently, he manages a restaurant, The Krusty Krab, in a Pittsburgh suburb and is known as “Cowboy Mike” on Facebook.
There are others like Michael M. from Cornville, Arizona; Michael D. from Pensacola, Florida; Michael J. in Fargo, North Dakota; and another Michael J. from Colonia, New Jersey.
Perhaps the research that struck a real cord with me was located in a small Ohio newspaper, The Alliance Review. Imagine my surprise when I read an online obituary for Michael McCrobie. Apparently, Michael passed away in 2020, surrounded by his loving wife (his high school sweetheart) and his four children. The article went on to say that Mike was known for his orneriness, being a perfectionist, and a real family man. He particularly enjoyed his wife’s made-from-scratch pies and desserts. The obit continued by stating that he tried to instill in his children the importance of a strong work ethic. The more I read Mike’s obit, I had a feeling that I was in an episode of The Twilight Zone and Rod Serling would appear any minute telling me that I was reading my own obituary! But that Mike McCrobie’s middle initial was “A,” and he was a farmer from Ohio, so the creepy Twilight Zone music stopped playing in my head.
I located several more Mike McCrobies, but all had a minimal social media presence. They probably wanted to prevent being stalked by a weirdo with the same name.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
