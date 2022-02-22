Yankees vs. Red Sox.
Ali vs. Frazier.
Army vs. Navy.
For Baby Boomers like me, these are sports rivalries that conjure up memories of epic battles in our lifetime. Sadly, though, I believe that the generation born in this century doesn’t have the same understanding of sports rivalries that we older folks do.
I recently solicited help via a Facebook post in compiling a list of great local sports rivalries. The post received over 100 comments, making my job of narrowing it down to the top five, extremely difficult. So, I had to come up with some rules to make the decisions less subjective.
My self-imposed rules begin with the fact that a true rivalry has to be acknowledged by both parties involved. I coached some Oswego High School softball teams that perceived perennial powerhouse Cicero-North Syracuse as our rival. But even though we defeated them regularly in the 1990s, I don’t think they ever considered us their archrival. (Maybe they should’ve taken us more seriously!) So, since that was a one-way rivalry, it wouldn’t make the top five.
The second rule of rivalries is that those involved must have a genuine dislike for one another, tempered with a bit of respect. This usually stems from a close geographic proximity or alignment in the same league.
In addition, a genuine rivalry should transcend those who are directly participating, and have a ripple effect throughout the entire community. The “big game” should be the talk of the town for days (or weeks) before, and after, the actual competition.
A true rivalry must also withstand the test of time. I have high school friends who still talk about their rivalry games with Fulton — 30, 40, and even 50 years after they graduated.
Finally, a true rivalry contest has to be the kind of event that will make or break a season. For example, if a team goes winless in its season, but pulls off a win against its rival, all is not lost.
So, without any further ado, the top five local sports rivalries, in ascending order, as compiled through friends, coffee-shop conversations, and the far-reaching powers of Facebook.
(5) Lelan Rogers vs. Jim Matteson
This clash between two high school wrestling titans might’ve been higher on the list, but they only competed against each other for a handful of years in the early ‘80s. But at its peak, the Rogers-Matteson battles were epic. Local papers hyped the matches weeks in advance — filling gymnasiums to overflow capacity — unheard of for high school wrestling matches. In spite of the number-one-state-ranked Fulton team being heavily favored in the team scoring, over 2,000 fans packed Powers Gymnasium at Leighton School on a Friday night in ’82 to watch one bout in particular, the 177-pound match between Fulton’s Lelan Rogers and Oswego’s Jimmy Matteson. There may not have been a more intense high school athletic contest in Oswego since those six minutes on the mat.
(4) Oswego Catholic High Basketball
OK, I cheated a bit on this one, grouping together multiple decades and opponents of the Oswego Catholic High School Crusaders. Beginning in the early ‘60s with battles at the Armory between coaching legends Dave Powers of “Pub High” and John Naioti of “Cat High,” then moving to the St. Francis Hall gymnasium that was like a scene out of the movie “Hoosiers,” the cross-town games were charged with emotion. OCHS alumnus George Tremiti said it best on Facebook as he wrote, “Those games were intense, and the quintessential small-town America rivalry.”
Oswego Catholic’s rivals changed as league alignments and enrollments changed, but in the ‘70s and ‘80s, neighboring Mexico and Hannibal became the arch foes. I witnessed several of these battles, including the night Hannibal big man Kenny Dusharm recorded his 1,000th career point in front of a hostile, standing-room-only crowd on then-Bishop Cunningham High School’s home court.
(3) Nolan Swift vs. Jim Shampine
Nearly every driver at the Oswego Speedway had a fan following in the ‘60s and ‘70s. My brother Jeff was a Norm Mackereth guy, and I loved the L’il Deuce of Bentley Warren. But even though our favorites won their share of heats and features, the true rivals were the 10-pins car of Nolan Swift and the 8-ball of Jimmy Shampine. I saw playground fights over who was better, Swifty or Jimmy? Kids even designed their 19-cent plastic cars and their homemade “gigs” to resemble the paint schemes of the cars of these two speedway icons.
(2) Oswego St. vs. Plattsburgh St. hockey
Dating back to the days of the old Romney Field House and continuing to this day, the Laker-Cardinal history checks all the boxes of what a true rivalry is. Though players graduate and move on, the bitterness that alumni, students, and townies have for the other school compares to the feelings generated by big-time Division I football rivalries such as Michigan vs. Ohio State.
(1) Oswego vs. Fulton
Sadly, though this rivalry “ain’t what it used to be,” the Oswego-Fulton rivalry, especially in high school football, HAS TO BE number one.
My first taste of this heated rivalry was during my sophomore year of high school in 1972 when I was one of an estimated 6,000 fans who witnessed the Buccaneers battle to a 20-20 tie with the state-ranked Red Raiders.
The rivalry, of course, pre-dates that ’72 game and continued for decades after, with memories of vandalism in both communities, fights in the parking lot at halftime, and all kinds of shenanigans that accompany a fierce rivalry. In fact, it was rumored during my senior year of high school that store owners in both Oswego and Fulton refused to sell eggs to teenagers on rivalry weekend because they assumed the eggs would be used for throwing, and not for Saturday morning breakfast. They were probably right.
This list could be twice as long, and I’m sure I’ll get some disagreement, but it’s been fun gathering rivalry stories. I only hope the concept of a true rivalry won’t be lost to future generations who seem to direct their passions elsewhere.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
