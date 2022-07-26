If columns can have a sequel, I guess this is one. Back in November 2020, I wrote a piece that featured brief biographies of three historically significant Oswego educators of the 20th century — Dave Powers, Ralph Faust, and Max Ziel.

In profiling Ziel, I made note of a baseball training device that he invented. As a footnote in that column, I threw out a “Hail Mary” and wrote that I’d love to get my hands one of these contraptions. Much to my surprise, my prayer was answered by Dan Dixon, who sent me an email before the ink on that day’s newspaper was dry. Before I share what Dan generously did, allow me to backtrack a bit to explain Max Ziel’s invention.

Recommended for you