I’m a sucker for tradition. Three years ago, I began a December custom in which I gave virtual Christmas gifts via this column in three categories: something Oswego WANTS; something Oswego NEEDS; and something for Oswegonians to READ.
This was patterned after a suggestion by a child psychologist I follow on social media who recommended the same three types of gifts for children. So, instead of using this philosophy just with my grandkids, I decided to use it in this space.
SOMETHING OSWEGO
WANTS
If I had the power, or the connections, my first gift to Oswego would be to reopen the road around Fort Ontario. There may not be a more picturesque half-mile stretch of street in the city. It’s a well-paved, winding, tree-lined roadway with good curbing.
If reopened, there would be no threat to pedestrians or dog-walkers, because parallel to the road is a sidewalk that extends from near the former Ponzi Recreation Building just off of East Ninth Street, all the way to the entrance gate of the historic fort itself. If security is an issue, install a mechanical-armed gate like the city recently put in at Wright’s Landing, or update the “Park Closes at Dark” signage. And if plowing difficulties or staffing shortages necessitate winter closing, the road could be reopened in the spring for the busier tourist months.
Visitors and locals alike need easier access to the historic fort, the post cemetery, and the scenic overlook. With the closure of the iconic East Seventh Street tunnel a few years ago, people unfamiliar with the area may find it cumbersome to weave their way through the 2nd Ward to get to the fort’s main parking area.
Reopening this road that encircles the ball fields would be a great gift this holiday season.
SOMETHING OSWEGO
NEEDS
Oswego desperately needs some type of shared facilities agreement between the college and the city. I know there has been a College-Community Relations Committee for decades, but I challenge that committee to list the long-lasting, meaningful accomplishments that have come out of this partnership.
The athletic facilities at SUNY Oswego are outstanding. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that they’re among the best in the SUNY Athletic Conference.
The Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Center, Romney Field House, Laker Hall, and the baseball and softball stadiums are excellent — yet community and Oswego City School District (OCSD) teams rarely get to use them. On the rare occasions that locals are allowed to use the campus facilities, it’s often at a rental fee that is prohibitive.
There is no better time for the city, the OCSD, and the college to work together. This need is especially dire now that the OCSD’s capital project construction has left no playable baseball or softball field on the Oswego High School campus, with baseball games moved to Fort Ontario and softball relegated to the Legends Fields complex.
Wouldn’t it be a win-win to have high school games on the SUNY fields in May when the Lakers’ seasons are finished? That way, prospective students (both Oswego kids and those on visiting teams) and their parents could see firsthand what Oswego State has to offer.
Factor in the two state-of-the-art turf stadiums just blocks away from each other (one at OHS and one on the SUNY campus), and Oswego could be a great destination for showcase summer tournaments for lacrosse, soccer, or field hockey.
If it were in my power, I’d certainly address this need with a virtual Christmas gift.
SOMETHING FOR OSWEGO
TO READ
Everyone’s reading tastes are different, but in keeping with my Wants-Needs-Reads tradition, I gift books by local authors. Topping my list this year are two children’s books. The first is a book titled “Clyde the Lucky Cat,” written by Ellen Gerberich, a local artist and author who writes under the name of LE Macy. The book was written for children and cat lovers alike. “Clyde The Lucky Cat” is the true story of a scared, feral kitten that slowly learns to trust humans. Once he learns to trust, it changes his life, and Clyde decides to adopt the couple that befriended him. The story is complemented by the marvelous illustrations of former Oswego High School art teacher Melissa Martin.
The next book, written by local author Kathy Schrecengost, is called “Kevin in Quarantine.”
The book features an unhappy sloth named Kevin whose sadness comes from being quarantined at home due to a virus that he doesn’t quite understand. But his mom and grandparents make the quarantine a series of “teachable moments” by enjoying virtual adventures from around the world, and quality interactions via FaceTime. Schrecengost, a former special education teacher with the Fulton City School District, wrote “Kevin in Quarantine” out of her experiences during the pandemic, to help students and families that have been shut in at home for any reason. The story line comes to life with the illustrations of Kristen Skinner.
It seems like I recommend a new book by my friend Jim Farfaglia every year, and 2022 is no exception. “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York” is his latest, and it doesn’t disappoint. Research dating back to the 1700s, plus first-person interviews from storms of note in the more recent past, tell tales of survival under the winter conditions that we central New Yorkers have grown accustomed to.
And every year, I shamelessly plug my two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego.” They are collections of columns that I have written in this space since 2012. I was thinking about being humble this year, and not recommending my own books, but hey, like I said, this Want-Need-Read column is a tradition.
Merry Christmas, Oswego. Enjoy the gifts.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher and coach. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in “Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers,” “Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family,” and Reminisce Magazine. He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com.
