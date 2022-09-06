I was talking with some friends recently about birthday, anniversary, and reunion celebrations from this past summer, and though my family had plenty of each this year, none were big milestones or noted an even-numbered year. But I realized that September of 2022 does mark an event 40 years ago that changed the course of my life.

On Sept. 7, 1982, exactly 40 years ago tomorrow, I was fortunate enough to join the faculty, more specifically, the English department, at Oswego High School. I had already taught for three years at Hannibal High School, and had fantastic mentors there in Leslie Paice and Anne Barone. They provided strong enough references for me to be selected to fill an opening at OHS for the 1982-83 academic year.

