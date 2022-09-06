I was talking with some friends recently about birthday, anniversary, and reunion celebrations from this past summer, and though my family had plenty of each this year, none were big milestones or noted an even-numbered year. But I realized that September of 2022 does mark an event 40 years ago that changed the course of my life.
On Sept. 7, 1982, exactly 40 years ago tomorrow, I was fortunate enough to join the faculty, more specifically, the English department, at Oswego High School. I had already taught for three years at Hannibal High School, and had fantastic mentors there in Leslie Paice and Anne Barone. They provided strong enough references for me to be selected to fill an opening at OHS for the 1982-83 academic year.
But this isn’t about me. It’s about the group that I was hired to work alongside. Being a local kid, I knew most of the English department members from my years as a student. But I knew them as teachers, not as my colleagues. So, I sat in awe in my first English department meeting, the day before classes began that September. I distinctly recall thinking to myself, “Good Lord, what am I doing here? I’m an imposter among this group of educators. This is the English Teachers’ Hall of Fame, and I’m in waaaaay over my head!”
As they discussed everything from curriculum issues to pedagogy, I sunk lower and lower in my chair, hoping they wouldn’t ask my opinion about ANYTHING.
They welcomed me with open arms, and certainly didn’t try to be intimidating. But just being in their presence was daunting enough. My memories of that day and that group are as vivid today as they were four decades ago.
Connie (Collier) Peer was among my new colleagues. Just seven years earlier, Miss Collier was the yearbook adviser for the Paradox, and I was a high school senior on the staff. We had many after-school yearbook sessions with Miss Collier, some even at her home on the weekends, so I knew her commitment to students both inside and outside of the classroom.
Bill Runeari was one of the pranksters in the department, and easily the school’s most popular teacher. His ability to make learning enjoyable while being visible as a chaperone, coach, and club adviser always impressed me as a student, and now he was my co-worker.
My ninth-grade English teacher, Mrs. Ursula Kingston, was a veteran member of the department when I was hired. It’s a cliché, but I always thought if you looked up the phrase “English teacher” in the dictionary, you’d see a photo of Mrs. Kingston. Anyone who could get high school freshman to appreciate everything from “Romeo & Juliet” to “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” must be a miracle worker.
In that first year, I was assigned mostly freshman classes. They wouldn’t trust the “new guy” with honors classes. (I had a few groups who reminded me of the Sweathogs from the “Welcome Back, Kotter” TV show.) But in the room next to mine was Sharon Morley who taught students at the opposite end of the spectrum — the gifted ninth-graders in the extremely successful interdisciplinary humanities class that linked English and social studies. I marveled at the time, effort, and creativity that she put into that program.
Dozens of my high school friends had Debbie Deeb for English during our junior year. They raved about her classroom persona. It didn’t take me long, as her colleague, to see why. She had an uncanny knack of connecting with the brightest students, as well the reluctant learners. It took me at least 10 years as a member of the department before I could call Mrs. Deeb by her first name.
My wife’s favorite teacher became one of my colleagues that year as well. Meg Schneider was a second-generation teacher with a warm, outgoing personality and a way of truly connecting with her students.
Tom Frawley was, and still is, the smartest man I know. He could lecture on the romantic British poets of the 19th century or the effectiveness of a split-finger fastball with equal skill and accuracy. If I were to ever be on a television game show, Tom would be my phone-a-friend when I needed an answer.
If there was a Grande Dame of the department it was, without a doubt, Joana Melsbakas. I don’t think I ever heard her raise her voice, and I know I never heard her use profanity, yet she demanded excellence from her students. She was a terrific role model, a combination of professionalism and sophistication.
I didn’t know much about new colleagues Gerrie Warren, Sally Jhun, or Anne Kronenbitter at that first meeting, but after sharing an office with them that first year, I learned that they, too, worked tirelessly for their students, and had a vast knowledge of literature, far superior to mine.
The booming voice of department chairman Al Familo called that opening-day meeting to order. Al was like a baseball manager who knew how talented his team was. He employed a laissez-faire leadership style: stay out of their way and let this exceptional group of educators do what they did best. And what they did best was to make a difference in the lives of a couple of generations of Oswego students.
All are long-since retired, some no longer with us. But in my mind, they are all in the English Teachers’ Hall of Fame.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher and coach. His column appears here every other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.