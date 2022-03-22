I’ve written before about my former colleagues on the faculty at Oswego High School, most of whom I had nothing but the utmost respect for as professionals. But in addition to their skills as teachers, many were world-class pranksters and practical jokers. I don’t want to give the wrong impression, but it was amazing to see the transformation that my co-workers underwent when the door of the faculty room closed, or the final bell of the school day sounded.
When not on the clock, these well-educated, dynamic professionals would often channel their creativity into pranks and practical jokes of epic proportions. I’m not talking about sophomoric joy-buzzer or whoopee cushion silliness. Our band of buffoons sometimes cooked up shenanigans that required weeks of planning; yet other times, the opportunities for gags were completely spontaneous.
With April Fools’ Day approaching, I thought I’d share one of our all-time favorites. Lunch time, to a high school teacher, is often a chance to have adult conversations with co-workers from different disciplines whose paths don’t cross during the hustle-and-bustle of a school day that is driven by a bell sounding every 44 minutes. It’s just a nice opportunity to build collegiality away from the prying eyes of students.
During one such lunch break, about seven or eight of us were seated at one of the tables in the teachers’ lounge, discussing nothing in particular; we would call it “solving the world’s problems.” But, as Grandma used to say, “Idle hands are the devil’s workshop,” and that proved to be the case on this particular afternoon. A staff member came into the room and asked if anyone knew what the Channel 3 News car was doing in the parking lot, hoping it wasn’t for a tragedy or a controversy for which OHS would make the evening news.
Someone at the table said that one of our colleagues, Anthony Joseph, had been selected as the TV 3 Educator of the Week, and he was in his classroom being interviewed by anchorman Don Lark. Anthony, known to his students as “Mr. Joe,” was a beloved teacher and a gifted musician. But to his colleagues, he was known as “Tony Joe,” one of the usual suspects when it came to perpetrating practical jokes. But, as the old saying goes, “there’s no honor among thieves,” and we would often turn on one of our own for a good laugh.
Since most of our pranks were group efforts I’m not going to take the credit (or the blame) for coming up with the idea for this one, but if under oath, I’ll plead the Fifth Amendment.
Given the fact that the Channel 3 was at school, we decided to pull a fast one on Tony, but time was of the essence, because the bell signaling the end of the lunch period was scheduled to ring shortly, and everyone would be moving on to their next classes.
Seated at the lunch table was science teacher Mrs. Sue Larca, a 20-something year-old at the time who looked more like she was about 16. Using Sue, we decided to crash the interview Channel 3 was doing with Tony in his band room.
Mrs. Larca went to the room where Tony, Don Lark, and a cameraman were in mid-interview, with Tony’s 80-member symphonic band providing the background. She knocked on the door and leaned her head in, while still standing in the hallway. Pretending to be a student after hastily putting her hair in pigtails and grabbing a stack of textbooks (it was an easy charade for the youthful-looking teacher), she said, “Sorry to interrupt, Mr. Joseph, but you and I need to talk.”
Like most educators, Tony hated classroom interruptions, but he was especially confused that a colleague would interrupt during the interview. The crew from Channel 3 was also somewhat annoyed, figuring they’d have to edit out this intrusion.
Mrs. Larca’s Academy-award winning performance continued. “Mr. Joseph,” she said sheepishly, “do you remember that time I stayed after school for extra help last spring and you told me to trust you and everything would be OK . . .?”
Tony had no idea what his young colleague was talking about, and the TV anchorman was even more perplexed. At that point, Sue stepped into the room from behind the door, patting her belly, revealing the fact that she was seven months pregnant, and implying that Tony was the father.
Both the Educator of the Week and the television anchorman sat in total disbelief, and there were enough gasps from the students to prolong the charade.
Those who know the gregarious Mr. Joseph know that he’s rarely at a loss for words. But, perhaps for the first time in his life, he was speechless. Stammering and stuttering, he tried to explain to the TV host that this wasn’t what it looked like and “She’s not a student . . . um, she’s a teacher . . . and . . . uh . . . and . . . umm, and . . .!”
And one can only speculate what Don Lark was thinking, but it had to be something along the lines of: “This is the guy we chose as Educator of the Week and he’s being accused of fathering a child with a high school student…?”
In a matter of seconds and before anyone could fully comprehend what had just happened, Sue dismissed herself and scurried out the door as the students in the classroom erupted in laughter. She immediately returned to the faculty room where she could barely re-tell the story to us, her co-conspirators.
The prank quickly became legendary, and among the dozens of practical jokes perpetrated over the years by my teaching colleagues, this remains among the best of the bunch.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com. His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine. He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
