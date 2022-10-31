1960s Candy Shop

A group of Oswego boys enjoy a “pop” on the steps of Pat McCarthy’s store sometime in the 1960s. 

 Photo provided

A few years back, in this space, I wrote about the old corner grocery stores that dotted neighborhoods in every small town in America during the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. We older folks fondly recall those kinds of neighborhood stores. Most of them had a couple of aisles of canned and dry goods, and usually a small deli case from which the smell of salami and bologna permeated. Some of these establishments had a walk-in cooler for the refrigerated essentials like eggs, milk, and beer. 

But unless I was running an errand for Mom or Grandma to get something for their dinner preparations, I went to the corner store as a kid for only one thing — penny candy.

