A few years back, in this space, I wrote about the old corner grocery stores that dotted neighborhoods in every small town in America during the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. We older folks fondly recall those kinds of neighborhood stores. Most of them had a couple of aisles of canned and dry goods, and usually a small deli case from which the smell of salami and bologna permeated. Some of these establishments had a walk-in cooler for the refrigerated essentials like eggs, milk, and beer.
But unless I was running an errand for Mom or Grandma to get something for their dinner preparations, I went to the corner store as a kid for only one thing — penny candy.
Of course, inflation has pretty much done away with penny candy, and corner stores have been replaced by supercenters, but my memories of penny candies are as sweet as they were 50 years ago. I could usually satisfy my sweet tooth with a quarter’s worth of penny candy. I’d press my face up against the display case at one of three corner stores. One was Pat McCarthy’s store that was on the corner of East Seventh and Seneca streets, just one block away from my grandmother’s house. When at home in the 1st Ward, my buddies and I would take a break from our endless summer sandlot ballgames at the Diamond Match Park, hop on our Stingrays, and ride to Mrs. Amedio’s store at the corner of West Schuyler and Ontario streets, or the Skillen family’s establishment in the middle of the West Schuyler Street block, between Seventh and Eighth streets.
But enough about the stores. The holy grail was the candy. The routine was simple. The store’s proprietor would snap open a tiny paper bag with the skill and quickness of a cowboy snapping his bullwhip. Then, we kids would point to our favorites in the display case, to hopefully fill the tiny bag. I think my generation developed some early arithmetic skills by tabulating our penny candy orders, to not exceed the amount of change that jingled in our pockets.
My favorites, hands-down were red-hot dollars. As the name suggests, they were red and had writing on them that simulated the writing on dollar coins, but I don’t recall the “hot” part, other than maybe a touch of cinnamon. I guess the phrase “red hot dollars” sounded better than “red gooey coins.” I do know that as an adult, on more than one occasion, while chewing that favorite of my youth, a trip to my dentist was required because a crown from my tooth came off in the middle of a red-hot dollar.
I was never one to wear much jewelry, but another personal favorite confection was the multi-colored candy necklace. Technically, I think these were a little more than a penny, but whoever decided to put hard candy on a wearable, elastic necklace was a genius.
I’m not even sure how to describe my next penny candy fave, but it was a sugary liquid in a wax bottle. We kids could bite the top off of the wax bottle, chug the liquid from inside, and then chew on the empty wax bottle. Every once in a while, on a dare, a kid in the neighborhood would entice another to swallow the wax from the bottle. Boys will be boys!
From the “I-can’t-believe-somebody-in-the-marketing-department-thought-this-was-a-good-idea-department” came candy cigarettes. These chalky white stick candies, complete with a red tip to resemble a lit cigarette, were very popular in the 1960s. It was a common sight to see a bunch of kids on the monkey bars at the playground with these candy cigarettes dangling from their lips — just like Mom’s and Dad’s real smokes. And for the 10-year-old cigar aficionado in the group, bubble gum cigars were always a hit, individually packaged, complete with cigar bands wrapped around them, just like the real deal (except they were pink, yellow, and green, not tobacco-brown in color).
I rarely chew gum nowadays, but another candy favorite from the corner store actually cost more than a penny. It was another interesting marketing strategy by the candy makers, targeting those of us kids who grew up playing cowboys and Indians. Though Oswego wasn’t exactly the wild, wild, West, I loved a gum that was packaged in a tiny burlap-looking sack. It was named (and resembled) Gold Nuggets, like those that a prospector might have mined during the California gold rush of the mid-1800s.
Other sweet treats that I couldn’t quite figure out, but frequently purchased, were tiny, multi-colored candies stuck on a piece of paper in perfectly aligned rows. They may have been called “candy buttons,” but it was always a little annoying when you’d get some of the backing paper in your mouth while eating the candy “button.”
If we had any money left after nearly filling the paper bags (while driving the store owner crazy), we’d usually have him throw in a couple Tootsie Rolls, Caramel Creams, Jawbreakers, or a few pieces of Bazooka bubble gum — the pink kind, wrapped in a Bazooka Joe comic strip.
Just reminiscing about those sweet days of my wonder years makes me feel like, well, a kid in a candy store.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher and coach. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
