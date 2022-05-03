Over the years, there have been plenty of spring rituals, some sanctioned, some not, in and around the SUNY Oswego campus. Back in the day, the opening of Rudy’s in March, and Nunzi’s on April 1, were sure signs that graduation was nearing. One of the most memorable events back in the ‘70s and ‘80s (other than the pomp and circumstance of the Torchlight Ceremony and commencement) was known as Dirt Day.
Like many events, over time, urban legends emerge over the origins of such occasions. I attended a couple of Dirt Days, customarily held the day after SUNY Oswego graduation, but I never knew the back-story. So, my curiosity got the best of me recently, and I began looking into the now-defunct tradition. I found two very different, yet detailed versions of the genesis of Dirt Day. You can decide which one seems more likely.
One account that was reported in the May 3, 2001 edition of the student newspaper The Oswegonian seemed both questionable and unverifiable. News writer Ashley Lipsley reported that every year, a group of students would bury a pig (not alive) somewhere on campus. Then, on the day after graduation, other groups of students (likely fraternities in the heyday of Greek life on campus) would proceed to look for the buried pig. In searching for the pig, students dug holes all over campus, leaving giant dirt piles from the South Athletic Field to the lakeside dorms and everywhere in between. (Hence the name Dirt Day.)
When the pig was found, students would enjoy one final party — a luau/pig roast before heading out into the world as America’s next generation of leaders!
Again, quoting The Oswegonian, “a former university president was not happy with mounds of dirt and holes left all over campus,” so he put an end to the on-campus shenanigans. Students didn’t want to give up the tradition, so the event moved underground (pun intended) to an off-campus location.
The second version of the beginnings of Dirt Day was published on the SUNY Oswego Alumni and Development Office website by Mark Kall, Class of ’77. His story is as follows:
“It was just before the second semester of their sophomore year in 1974-75 when four Oswego sophomores, Bob Gershberg, Tim Roche, Marty Kelsohn, and Jeff Salaway decided to move off campus. They approached Jim and Carol Regan at Regan’s Silver Lake on County Route 7 about renting a house from them. Jim Regan was hesitant to rent out the ‘green house up by the road’ that had been in his family for years, but finally relented and took a security deposit from the four students, along with a handshake agreement that there would be ‘no jamborees and no dollies.’ The house was a large seven-bedroom farmhouse set on 50 acres, which included Regan’s Silver Lake. Over winter break, a fifth roommate, Mark Kall was asked to join them.
“They moved in in January 1975. After surveying the out-buildings in the yard, they quickly agreed that this would be a good location for a big party at the end of the school year. In early March, deciding on a pig roast, the boys attended their first livestock auction and bought a small pig to raise and fatten up. They paid their fee of $35 and traveled home. Not wanting to get too attached to their new ‘pet,’ the boys decided to name him ‘Dirt.’
“Over the ensuing months, Tim took charge of the task of feeding Dirt and cleaning out the pig shed. Since Tim was also an industrial arts major, he created a T-shirt iron-on announcing the first Dirt Day in May 1975, the day after graduation. The end of the school year quickly approached and the lads began their planning and selling T-shirts. Unfamiliar with roasting a pig, the boys didn’t realize that the process can take 10-12 hours.
“Through T-shirt sales they had raised enough to purchase six kegs of beer. Even without the benefit of social media and through word-of-mouth only, over 500 people showed up for the first annual Dirt Day. The beer didn’t last long, so by mid-afternoon they passed around a hat and in 10 minutes collected enough money to purchase another six kegs. Some friends with a band showed up and played out of their van. Dirt wasn’t done cooking until about 10 p.m., when hundreds of famished, intoxicated fans polished him off in less than 20 minutes.
“Building on the success of the first Dirt Day, the boys again returned to the livestock auction the following year, buying two pigs, naming them ‘Grease’ and ‘Grime,’ and began planning for the second annual Dirt Day. Based on the popularity of the event, almost 1,000 people arrived that year and celebrated, consuming 27 kegs of beer. At this point, Jim Regan was the students’ best friend and helped them prep the pigs for the pit.
“For year three (1977), two additional pigs were purchased and were named ‘Sleaze’ and ‘Slime.’ Over 1,200 people showed up. The celebration was no longer at the so-called green house, as Jim Regan offered Regan’s Bar on Silver Lake. That day, 35 kegs of beer were polished off.
“The boys graduated in 1977 but returned for the fourth annual dirt Day in the spring of ‘78 to meet and eat that year’s offerings, ‘Muck’ and ‘Mire.’
Dirt Day became an annual Student Association (SA) event, with the organization handling tickets and busing, but the liability of such a big, off-campus bash proved too much for the sustainability of Dirt Day. After being relocated a few times in later years, Bay Shore Grove hosted the final Dirt Day in 2001.
Whichever incredible version of Dirt Day’s origins that you believe, I think it’s safe to say, there’s nothing today quite like it today.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
