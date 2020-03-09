I’m not sure just when it became real to me – this major mile stone of mine. It’s been wavering in the back of my mind for over a year and brought forth with each offer in the mail and telemarketer phone call. But truly I think it was when I was writing a letter to my son to stick into his birthday card this week that the palpitations over it began. I was reminding him that “since he was turning 35, and because he was a gift I gave myself to ease into my 30 birthday, that I would be heading to the social security office next week to start the proceedings for getting my Medicare card.”
Oh Lord, where has the time gone? I’m going to be officially old in three months even though there is a 23-year-old still inside me screaming to be let out.
I still recall the day I got my social security card. My BOCES teacher had ordered them for all of us in the class who didn’t have one yet because she expected us to go out and get a job. I was really surprised that the girl next to me had the exact same number as mine except for the last digit, which had been processed right after mine. I had assumed that they pulled numbers out of thin air, not one after the other in a group setting because I now know this girl’s SSN by heart. Not that I would ever do anything with it.
I was hesitant about going down to sign up because I didn’t know what I was doing. You see, I am a few months older than the hubby so he couldn’t lead me. (It has just occurred to me that my mother’s four youngest children are married to people younger than us. It’s like we’re a pack of cougars. Heh heh.
The soonest I could go there was Tuesday morning and it fell second on my ever growing list of things to accomplish before lunch and then head to quilt group. All I wanted to do was make an appointment but I still had to sign in, get a number and wait. The guy next to me said to expect to wait about an hour. Shocked, I said I was just trying to make an appointment. He pointed to a number on the wall and said I could call to do that. Oh. But things tend to go very wrong over the phone so I didn’t.
I told the security guard I didn’t have time for this unless I could go run some errands inside of the hour. He said to go ahead and try. I tried. I failed. I decided to call from my cell phone and after a bunch of options and button pressing I was told there was a 35 minute wait. Yeah, I don’t think so. I went back inside and had to sign in all over again — but I only waited for 10 minutes.
I now have an appointment to get my card. The hubby wants to go with me so I don’t mess this up … which I could easily do. But it’s not like I’m retiring. Since the hubby can’t retire until he’s 70, that means — as his secretary — I can’t either. Or can I?
I gave up losing my temper for Lent (which you’d think would be easier than giving up chocolate but it is not) so I’m determined to find the pot of gold at the end of this aging process. I expect there to be discounts, but they will come at a cost. I will have to admit that I am old enough to deserve them.
But that 23-year-old inside of me will probably clamp my mouth shut.
