April 18 was Yom HaShoah day, the Holocaust day of remembrance. I had no idea about the significance of this day until my friend Judy Rapaport educated me about it.
Just like my first year in office as mayor of Oswego, I had no idea of the role Fort Ontario played in the Holocaust until I saw a PBS special on Ruth Gruber and her book, “Haven.” It’s the story about how 982 mostly Jewish refugees were saved from the Holocaust and brought to Fort Ontario.
I talked to my then executive assistant, Eli Rapaport, and I went to look at the granite stone monument, and said, “Eli, we’ve got to do better than this.” So I appointed a committee to look into building a museum, and 35 years later, the museum is a reality and thriving. We have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go.
The Holocaust was the ultimate result of anti Jewish hatred and scapegoating.
Soren Kierkegaard, the Dutch philosopher, once wrote, “If you can label me, then you can dismiss me.”
That is true in politics as well. Grievance politics, it is called. The end result of which is fascistic authoritarianism. Well, I say, never again.
I am reminded of the words of Martin Neimuller, who said, “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Hate knows no boundaries. We have been bearing witness to that for the last several years, to the point where they are now running anti semitism commercials on TV.
It has been 80 years since the Warsaw Ghetto uprising. Those who are unaware of the mistakes we made in history are bound to repeat them.
So as we commemorate the deaths of over 6 million Jews on Yom HaShoah, let us recognize and rejoice that our community of Oswego was the only community in the United States to play host to a token effort by the Roosevelt administration to provide a Safe Haven for Holocaust refugees. This is a national story. This should be a national monument, and a sacred place of remembrance. We can be an example of how to treat refugees, and we were the only bright star to shine in a sky of otherwise darkness. Let’s keep that light shining bright! Let’s never let our memories be dimmed to the ruthlessness of Nazi oppression, and let’s stand up for compassion, decency and respect.
In the Christian gospels, we are admonished to “heal the sick, and deliver our brethren from demons.” There is no mention of Jews, Protestants, Catholics, or Buddhists. In fact in the fable of the Good Samaritan, we are urged to be kind to those who are different from ourselves. The message of the New Testament gospels is clear. “Love thy neighbor as Thyself.”
Nowhere is it urged that we discrimate against those who do not share our religion or ethnic background.
If those 6 million deaths as a result of the Holocaust reminds us of anything, it should remind us that love always triumphs over hatred, only brotherhood can conquer bitterness, and that giving hope and comfort to those who need it is the true message of the Gospels.
So never again. Repeat after me. Never again. Never again!
(These remarks were scheduled to be delivered at a commemorative event Tuesday at Fort Ontario, but at the last minute, Sullivan was unable to get to the event.
John T. Sullivan Jr. has written and published four books: “Forks in the Road” parts I and II, an autobiography, and most recently a memoir of his younger days as a disc jockey titled “The Live 25 in Hi-Fi Jive.” He is a former mayor of Oswego (1988-91), a trained attorney and a former officer for the state attorney general’s office. Sullivan is now retired. His books are available at The River’s End Bookstore and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Sullivan may be contacted at jtsullivanjr@gmail.com.)
