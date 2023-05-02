When I first arrived in Oswego from Michigan in the mid-1980s to work at Nine Mile Point, I didn’t know a lot of people. So, I joined our local YMCA. I am still a member, and for the last eight years, I have served as a YMCA board member. 

During this time, I have met and gotten to know a lot of wonderful people through our YMCA, men, women, and families who are very much engaged community members as well as Y members, both past and present.

