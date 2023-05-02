When I first arrived in Oswego from Michigan in the mid-1980s to work at Nine Mile Point, I didn’t know a lot of people. So, I joined our local YMCA. I am still a member, and for the last eight years, I have served as a YMCA board member.
During this time, I have met and gotten to know a lot of wonderful people through our YMCA, men, women, and families who are very much engaged community members as well as Y members, both past and present.
What I have noticed is that at the heart of the YMCA is the power to transform — change for individuals and changing the world around us. From the wide range of wellness, family and children’s programs to group social activities, as well as fun community events, the Y offers so many options focusing on strengthening spirit, mind and body.
This Y has risen to the occasion and responded to be an agent of change in the greater Oswego community for 168 years! I’m proud to say I’ve been part of this YMCA’s impact for the last 30 plus years with my membership and support.
But this is not a membership pitch. This is a 2023 Oswego YMCA Annual Campaign announcement, which takes place during the month of May, concluding with our YMCA Memorial Day Weekend Golf Event on Saturday, May 27. It is during this time that our YMCA looks to individuals and businesses to support our Annual Campaign so we may continue to provide access to vital programs and services that otherwise may not be accessible by all.
Consider how vital the YMCA is to our community, providing support and resources for families, children and individuals of all ages and income levels. Last year, we were able to provide over $77,000 in scholarships, low-cost programs and services to our community. This Annual Campaign, along with a few fundraising events, goes toward underwriting that very important support.
One of the most significant benefits of supporting the Oswego YMCA is that it directly impacts the wellness of our community. The programs and services promote health, well-being and education for all. We serve as an essential resource creating a welcoming and inclusive environment, regardless of background or income level.
The Y is not just a fitness facility. There are so many programs, like our School Age Child Care (SACC) services that address the lack of K-6 before and after school care for children of working parents. My wife Christine and I benefited from this when we were both working full time.
The YMCA currently serves over 100 kids (and their families) during this school year through this licensed program in the Oswego and Mexico school districts, and it’s a number and need that is growing every year.
Overall, YMCA outreach has significantly enhanced access to early educational enrichment, child care, youth sports and development programs, and other services to meet the needs of an aging community and otherwise at-risk population.
In closing, I want to revisit YMCA membership and share this. Membership is not a prerequisite for contributing to our Annual Campaign. In fact, our focus will be to reach individuals and businesses that are not aware of all the Y is. We truly are a powerful association of men, women and children from all walks of life joined together by a shared passion to strengthen the foundations of community with a commitment nurturing the potential of everyone — regardless of income level.
I hope that when one of my fellow board members or a committee volunteer reaches out, you will consider contributing to this year’s Annual Campaign.
