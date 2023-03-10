A series of witnesses testified during the trial, telling what they had seen or heard or done or knew. At moments I was a child again hearing, “I saw her do it,” or “It was his fault.”
Have you noticed how often the mind flips first to what was done wrong, and only with coaxing remembers testimonies on behalf of what was done right or well, or who won the race, or who created the poem?
Witnesses include folks who are specialists in their area of information. These witnesses may be parents, family, friends, or even strangers. Witnesses cheer for you or your team at an event. Witnesses demonstrate that something has been done before and therefore can be done again. Some witnesses take note of anonymous doers of good who do not seek the credit. Other witnesses see us falter and lend a helping hand, see a need and give aid, tell us when the cake is ready to come out of the oven, affirm that the money has been counted honorably, and act as mirrors to what we have accomplished.
“Did you see that?” we cry. Or we plead, “Mom, Dad, come watch me!”
Witnesses also give testimony to the potential and good they see in us, that we ourselves cannot see.
In talking about living our lives and our faith, the writer of the book of Hebrews in the New Testament of the Bible begins chapter 12 by saying, “Therefore, since you are surrounded by a great cloud of witnesses…” and then goes on to tell how to run the race of life.
While some may hear the writer saying to beware that we don’t make a mistake because it will be seen and judged, others will hear in affirmation and encouragement.
My parents cheered me on as a swimmer — not because I was a winner, but to encourage me to do my best or just to finish the race. Millions of witnesses will watch March Madness because they enjoy and support their local team. Band parents witness the performances of their teens as a testimony of love, and can then give credible affirmation of tunes played, shapes made on the field, appreciation, and that the performances meant something.
I remember sitting in church as a teen and struggling with my faith. I had attended the church for many years, and as I watched person after person go forward and kneel for Holy Communion, I watched a parade of witnesses who had lived through wars, lost loved ones, faced devastating diseases, and endured major hardships without abandoning their faith. They were a stream of life stories proclaiming, “Just hang on and keep walking with God and you can get there.” Moreover, many of us have faced challenges — especially medical procedures — and those who have gone before us become witnesses as to what will happen and that we can make it through.
Also ponder those who watch us. I find it interesting that we are so surprised about the behaviors and anxieties of our youths.
The inability of congressional leaders to work with people that have different ideas, the heroes where violence makes right, the propensity of people to get as much money for themselves as they can, the willingness of people to lie, the tactics we use to demand our rights, our insensitivity to needs of others, and our publicized broken relationships are all witnessed day in and day out by younger generations in person and on the media, yet we are surprised when teens act just like us. Follow a teen for one day and then ponder what they witness in the behavior of others and adults.
Perhaps that is why the writer of Hebrews encourages the runners to remember the witnesses, to lay aside the weights and brokenness that cling closely, and then to run with perseverance the race set before us looking to Jesus.
The writer does not say to look at political leaders, successful people, powerful people, even popular people. The writer singles out Jesus who valued, loved, forgave, helped, and died for people. If we want to make the world a better place, what better person for people to witness and emulate, and to then hope that others witness and emulate us?
As you ponder witnesses:
1. Who do you look to as a witness of what can and should be done?
2. Who do you consider an expert witness on living well and why?
3. Who is witnessing how you live?
4. What do they learn by watching you?
5. Do you want to make any changes?
Now is the best time — in fact, the only time — to change for the better, and change your corner of the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.