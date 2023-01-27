I was driving south on Route 481 and thinking about life.
When cold, snow, and ice mix, some places are clear, and others have snow-packed tire trails in the snow.
However, ice patches can be a challenge. Cars, trucks, and vans were passing me on the left. Several vehicles were off the road to the right, one sitting backward on the side with its crunched nose facing the road, and another at the end of long skid marks in the snow. To the left lay a car on its back like a stranded turtle. Rescue lights flashed at several places on the northbound lanes.
Then it happened — the sensation of my wheels spinning and not gripping the road. As the car fish-tailed down the highway I held my breath, said a prayer, and fortunately regained control.
That sensation of being out-of-control can be terrifying not only on the road but also in life. You know the feeling. The rising cost-of-living decimates a tight budget. Disease threatens lives. Weather anomalies sweep the land. Businesses close. Our neighborhood changes. We feel the wheels of our lives losing their grip and ourselves losing control.
As we face medical challenges, increasing dementia, or death of friends, we feel ourselves fish-tailing as we try to find dry, dependable places to put our feet.
Ice skids have marked life from the beginning. Adam and Eve were at peace in the Garden until they ate the forbidden fruit. They had a united family until Cain killed Abel. Noah, Abraham, Joseph, David, Solomon, and other Old Testament heroes faced sudden life changes.
Jesus had a following of thousands, but within days ended up on a cross. Saul spun around and became the apostle Paul heading the opposite direction.
How do we handle life’s skids?
If we take tips from driving in snow, we …
• Slow down. Re-evaluate, simplify, focus, take time to breathe, pray, or meditate.
• When possible, don’t be alone on the road. Stay in touch with friends. Join a worshiping community or service group or another activity where people regularly talk to each other.
• Be prepared. When driving in challenging weather, I often talk on the car phone so someone will know if I hit trouble. Life is no different. Instead of retreating, stay in touch with others when you are “skidding.” Just as you fill your car with gas, carry a flashlight and blanket, and make sure your car is in good order, in life, walk with God in the good times, pray frequently, memorize favorite scripture, listen to inspiring music, and load your mind and soul with ideas that will help in life’s skids.
• Face into the skid. Don’t be driven by fear. Instead, face the challenge. Name what is happening. Consider possible alternatives. It has been said that if one has to swallow frogs, swallow the biggest frog first. Choose the response that will bring the most healing.
• Have God as your co-pilot. Jesus’ words, “Lo, I am with you always,” are not idle words. God promises to be with us in sun, rain, snow, light, darkness, curves, straight stretches, and skids. That doesn’t mean we sit back and say, “God will protect me,” and then drive recklessly. No, we take care, plan, but know that even in skids, God drives with us.
Bad weather and challenging situations are a part of life. We cannot avoid them.
However, we can choose how we face them, and by God’s grace drive through.
