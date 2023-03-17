John 9 in the Bible shares the story of Jesus healing a blind man. The larger point is that Jesus has the power to create vision and uses it to heal the man born blind. 

However, the religious leaders refuse to believe that the man was blind or has been healed by Jesus, even with the testimony of others including the man’s parents. I wonder how many miracles God performs for us and we miss the blessing either because we are blind to it happening or because we refuse to believe.  

Recommended for you