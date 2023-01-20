When you drive around town, what brings a smile to your face?
I was taken by surprise this week as I sat in my car in the parking lot across from Towpath Towers in Fulton when I noticed the trash can next to the picnic table. I had stopped to say, “Hello,” to the river, but the trash can captured my attention and brought laughter to my soul.
I do not know how long it has been painted and has stood smiling at the cars.
However, I have finally discovered it.
Thank you, to whoever painted it.
The trash can by the river has been painted orange. Large, curved eyelashes look at the ground smiling. A green nose and red cheeks add to the effect. Yellow hair frames the face, and daisies with different colored centers rim the base. A green trash can lid finishes the profile like a hat protecting the smiling can in sun and rain and snow.
As I sat smiling, I thought, “I am smiling at a trash can! Who’d expect that!” Someone had seen beyond the collecting of trash to a container that could also give joy.
I then thought about people, and about the trash we collect in our souls as we walk through the days. Family members are silent or hostile. Work responsibilities leave us open to angry darts from others.
Broken dreams and hopes lie dormant in our souls.
Life is a day-to-day challenge. We feel if one more person or event dumps on me or gives me flack, I am going to spew the trash everywhere.
However, think about how many people smile and reach out to help others in spite of their own load.
It is easy to assume that because someone is smiling on the outside, they are not sad, grieving, or struggling on the inside. It is equally easy to assume that because we are struggling on the inside and have collected too much trash, brokenness, hostile comments, or corrections, that we then have nothing to give to inspire and encourage others.
So, I took a picture of the trash can to keep and to use as a reminder.
The trash can reminds me that even if life is tough or broken, a simple smile can make someone else’s day better.
The can reminds me that while life may seem to yield only leftovers, God looks at us and sees potential for beauty and grace.
The can reminds me to be thankful and pray for those who as a living help with broken life pieces and broken people — nurses, doctors, firefighters, police, social workers, workers in helping organizations, parents, grandparents, addiction counselors, pastors, retail workers, repair people working power lines in the snow, plow drivers, wheelchair pushers, volunteer visitors, and, well, see how many people you can add to the list.
The trash can reminds me of the beauty in the differently abled who collect the laughter and low expectations from others, but who have potential for love and joy and beauty.
The trash can reminds me that the caring touch of a person with the paintbrush of love and hope and prayer can change a life.
The trash can reminds me that the grace of God and the grace of people can be stronger than the trash.
The trash can encourages me to smile, and maybe it can encourage you too.
