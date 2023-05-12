​Tomorrow is Mother’s Day. Some will send their mothers and grandmothers special cards, take them out to eat, give them flowers or gifts, or call for long conversations. Some will reminisce memories of the past, and others will tuck children into bed with special prayers of thanks for today. 

I will honor the day with a special gift to an organization that helps mothers and children. My own mother died more than 20 years ago, but my heart smiles when I am watching mothers, grandmothers and women with children.

