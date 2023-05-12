Tomorrow is Mother’s Day. Some will send their mothers and grandmothers special cards, take them out to eat, give them flowers or gifts, or call for long conversations. Some will reminisce memories of the past, and others will tuck children into bed with special prayers of thanks for today.
I will honor the day with a special gift to an organization that helps mothers and children. My own mother died more than 20 years ago, but my heart smiles when I am watching mothers, grandmothers and women with children.
In Luke 15:8-10, Jesus compares the love of God to a woman who searches for a coin. Having 10 silver coins, when she loses one, she lights a lamp, sweeps the house, and searches diligently until she finds the coin. She then calls neighbors to rejoice with her over the coin she has found. I know the parable is about God searching for lost people. However, when I read it, I think about teachers helping students, and I remember movies like “October Sky,” which is the true story of a teacher who encourages mining boys who eventually become the founders of NASA. I think of grandmothers doing child care, women with children on their hips, women who open their homes to latchkey children, and women working in food programs. I see the women at PTA meetings, band practices, driving for car pools, taking folks to medical appointments, doing elder care, baking meals, sewing at night, and washing laundry for folks.
I know men do those things too, but tomorrow is Mother’s Day.
In my mind’s eye I see the women leaving the Ukraine with children and going into an unknown future while men stayed behind to fight; women comforting starving children; African women carrying their children on their backs and in their arms endless miles to medical clinics, and single mothers with children who compose the large majority of our nation’s poor and homeless. I think of mothers with many children, and childless women of all ages who mother countless children.
I think of the women I know who faithfully pray not only for their own children and grandchildren, but also pray for the children of others. Again, men do these things too, but tomorrow is Mother’s Day.
This Mother’s Day, I thank God for my own mother and for all those who have been “Mother” to me and “Grandmother” to my daughter.
However, I also thank God for the unseen nameless millions who carefully search out and care for God’s “coins” with love and compassion.
Tomorrow, this weekend, in our daily lives, how do we, how will you, honor not only our own mothers, but also other women who “mother” God’s coins, and on Father’s Day their male counterparts?
Perhaps we open a door for a stranger; pay for someone’s coffee; give to an organization that helps women; take a meal to a mom or grandmom; pray especially for mothers; or maybe even give a stranger a flower.
I still remember 1994 when a little boy in the church came up to me on Mother’s Day and gave me a rose because he realized my daughter was not with me that day, and he thought I should have a flower too. It’s only been over 25 years. You never know how long a blessing will last.
