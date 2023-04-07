mother, his wife, and one of his four children in a matter of minutes in an auto accident. He and three children survived.
In “A Grace Disguised: How the Soul Grows Through Loss,” Sittser talks about the shock, the pain, the darkness, the “sea of nothingness,” the “amputation of self,” the terror of randomness, the challenge to faith, and the seeming absence of God, as well as the road to healing.
I recommend the book highly for those going through loss or helping friends through loss. April 2 to 9, Christians journey through what they call Holy Week, reading about the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem amidst a sea of praise that ends in a Roman crucifixion. At the same time, I am reading Sittser’s chapter that asks, “Does death really have the last word?” (chapter 12).
Sittser points out that miracle healings are only temporary; the people eventually die. Resurrected people like Lazarus eventually died. Loved ones die, jobs end, and in the end death has the last word in every aspect of life.
In chapter 11, Sittser poses questions that all people face, “How,. . . can we reconcile God’s sovereignty with human suffering, or God’s control with our pain, especially if we believe that God is both good and powerful?”
“Who wants a God who allows suffering, even though he could presumably do something about it, or who shrinks before suffering, lacking the power to alleviate it?”
For me, those questions underlie the power of the Christian celebration of Holy Week.
When Sittser realizes that he cannot protect his children from all pain, he also suggests that all he can do is enter into their pain and walk through the pain with them. As we look at the great heroes of history that people look to for encouragement, while those who accomplish great feats are inspiring, it is those who transcend tremendous pain that soothe our hurt, frightened, and weary souls. The miracles of Jesus give us hope for healing, but the journey from Palm Sunday praises to the cross on Good Friday unite our story and his. Like Jesus, we have been loved when we do well and rejected when we didn’t. We, like Jesus, know betrayal by friends, injustice, beatings of the body and soul with objects and words and attitudes, and physical pain. We know what it is like to be laughed at, mocked, and have others stand by and watch. We recognize the pain-filled cry of our souls when Jesus cries from the cross, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?”
We desire to be able, like Jesus, to then commend our souls into God’s care in the midst of that pain. As we enter into His story and he enters into ours, our stories mingle. However, two awakenings also happen.
First, we realize that God does not stay aloof or distant from our pain, nor does God abandon us in our failure. God enters into our suffering, and in the midst of our brokenness, anger, hostility and brokenness God forgives us and loves us. In this finite world there will always be physical suffering. As long as we have differences, there will be emotional suffering. If we dream, love or care, we will also hurt.
The good news is that God does not protect God’s own self from our pain, but enters into it, experiences it, and walks through it with us. God understands! Moreover, even if we let go of God and faith, God does not let go of us.
Second, we learn in the Easter story that death does not have the last word. In the resurrection of Jesus, the God of life and creation experiences the full emptiness and loss of death, yet as the God of creation God creates life and Jesus lives.
How? We can’t explain it, we just have the record of history that God can and does do it. Lazarus may have been dead and then been raised by Jesus, but he went on to die an earthly life in the end. However, Jesus, died on the cross; the blood and water separated; he was in the tomb; but he walked out not to die an earthly death again.
The power of the Easter story is not in our great faith, but in the reality of history.
The Easter message that death does not have the last word is a message the world longs to hear and trust. It gives us reason to keep loving and living. So, whether you are Christian or not, I wish you a blessed Easter, and the power of hope in the God of compassion, love, and life.
