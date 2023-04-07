mother, his wife, and one of his four children in a matter of minutes in an auto accident. He and three children survived. 

In “A Grace Disguised: How the Soul Grows Through Loss,” Sittser talks about the shock, the pain, the darkness, the “sea of nothingness,” the “amputation of self,” the terror of randomness, the challenge to faith, and the seeming absence of God, as well as the road to healing.

