Tis the day before Christmas and all o’er the earth
Christians are gathered and sing out with mirth
To celebrate Jesus — God coming to us,
We lay aside cooking and presents and fuss.
We come for an hour. We gather and sing.
We talk about Jesus. We hail him as king.
Then ask Him to help us, the other 8,760 hours to live;
And we pledge our attention and service to give.
We read of the journey to that Bethlehem stall.
We give thanks for angels who, “Gloria!” call.
We give thanks for magi who traveled so far,
And thanks for their choosing to follow a star.
We sit in the silence and ponder God’s light.
We pray for loved ones and our world’s desperate plight.
We share in communion — in wine and in bread;
We smile deep inside; our souls have been fed.
We pass light with candles that shine on each face.
We pray the Lord’s Prayer and ask for God’s grace.
We greet all our friends as we go out the door.
We’ve celebrated Christmas. Who could ask for more?
But when IS it Christmas? And why do we come?
Is it just for an hour of singing and love?
If Christmas becomes an hour each year,
And Christmas is only that hour in here,
Then I think we will find we have reason to fear
That we’ve missed the real message we were intended to hear.
For Jesus the cost was 33 years;
For Joseph and Mary it meant many tears.
For wisemen — the magi — the journey was long;
For shepherds it meant answering the angelic night song.
You see, Christmas is not just a day long ago.
It’s not just an hour and then we can go.
Christmas is changing the way that we live;
It’s living each day knowing God came to give
Not just a promise we remember each year,
And not just beautiful music to hear.
It’s a new way of living with God by our side;
A light for the journey; a life filled with pride
That we are God’s people, forgiven by grace,
Called to be part of each day of God’s race.
To make this world different — to bring light to the dark,
To bring hope and forgiveness. And we are part
Of living that message each day every hour.
That’s why God gives us His Spirit and power.
God came in Jesus, bringing light to our road,
And God comes in us to help others with their load.
Through us He comes to offices, to homes and to schools,
To churches, and hospitals, sports fields and pools;
To neighbors, and family, strangers, and friends.
God’s Christmas comes each day to our world when
We live in Christ’s light, and help it to spread;
When we make “Peace on Earth” an action instead
Of a song, or phrase or Christmas card greeting,
When we make God’s grace a way of meeting
Each morning, each challenge, each blessing, each tear;
When we live out the message that God in Jesus is here.
May the blessings of Christmas mark your life and your year!
By Pastor Diane Wheatley, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Fulton
