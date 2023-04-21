“Let go and let God” is easier said than done, especially when it comes to letting go of past hurts.
Someone complains about a friend absent at their wedding 50 years ago. Today’s hurt elicits a list of past offenses. People groan as parents repeat embarrassing moments or failures from childhood.
Moreover, stories of offenses last for years despite apologies and changes. Bit by bit memories, offenses and pains are tucked away in our mind and/or soul until joyful events of the present rest in piles of hoarded past pain.
Perhaps hoarding can be a disorder of the mind and soul as well as possessions. Hoarders have difficulty throwing away or parting with things, gradually gathering a huge number of items regardless of their actual value. Homes grow piles of items everywhere in such depth and disarray that it is no longer possible to live safely or well. Inhabitants, helpers and camera crews climb between items on uneven footing and move even garbage to just sit down. Sometimes plumbing and utilities no longer work. As helpers remove items, sometimes cockroaches, rodents and rotten food appear. Hoarders talk about the “precious items,” become disoriented or hostile at their removal, and even retrieve items from the dump. Some want to say, “Yes,” or “No” to every change, slowing and even stopping the cleanup process. Yet most are proud of the new, organized space that emerges.
Does this describe the mind or emotions of someone you know?
Moreover, I think there is a connection between mental or emotional hoarding and forgiving. When Jesus appears to his disciples in a locked room Easter evening (John 20:19 ff), He talks about forgiveness. Why forgiveness? Why not, “Go change the world,” or, “Make folks be good”?
In fact, what is forgiveness? Does forgiveness mean what happened is OK? If I forgive you for stealing from my purse, will I then leave my purse out the next time you come? Does it mean there are no boundaries or consequences to causing others pain? Can we live however we want and just say, “Forgive me?”
Consider being hit on the arm. If you focus all the time on the arm and the offense, you may become defensive or bump into people, fall and miss much of the beauty around you. Even though offenses cannot be undone or changed, non-forgiveness holds onto the wounds made by ourselves or others, waiting for someone or something to make it no longer hurt. However, no matter what we or others say or do, wounds remain wounds and injustice is still worthy of anger. So, we may put those events in the pocket of our memory out of sight where they can resurface when we need to revisit the guilt and pain. We hold on to those past wounds at the expense of living forward in the present. As one writer said, “There is no blessing in holding on to guilt,” whether it is my guilt or yours.
If I “forgive” you, the wound may still hurt and solicit anger. What happened will still be wrong. However, if I look away from the wounded wrist and focus on life, if I accept you as you are and not as I wish you would be, and I make changes accordingly, we can both go forward. I put my purse out of sight, take back the car keys, remove people from my phone list. I also choose to not hold tickets over the past in my fist, mind, or soul at the expense of being able to reach out for blessings in the present.
How? The 12 steps of AA help us get us started.
1. I admit my mind or soul has hoarded memories and pains of the past — some I don’t even know about.
2. I admit that I cannot seem to let go of them. I need help.
3. I put my life, mind, and soul in the hands of a higher power — i.e. God.
4. & 5. With God’s help, I make a searching inventory and make changes where possible.
It is important to both ask God to clean out the hoarded list of offenses, and also to give God permission to clean at God’s discretion. Do not demand to see, understand, or agree with everything God wants to clean out and change. Do not choose what angers and pains to save. Also, allow God to use other helpers.
De-hoarding our mind or soul of past pains takes God’s help and time. The ability to forgive requires developing new perspectives and behaviors. It is a commitment to a new way of life. It will probably involve learning to say, “No,” and mastering new ways to handle offenses. When tempted to regress or resurrect old offenses, immediately turn toward God for help and turn toward the light, friends and blessings.
It is time for spring cleaning. Perhaps it is time to also ask God to help spring clean our mind and soul.
