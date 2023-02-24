A friend of mine recently received a description of someone’s funeral. There were a number of favorite hymns and beautiful drapings with black crepe (which is a material). However, the writer had not spell checked (I assume). Instead of “crepe,” the writer had spelled it “crape,” which would sound the same, that is, if it were read out loud.
However, the silent “e” at the end of the word “crape” was omitted as an additional error. Thus the description was no longer of beautiful crepe, but of unfortunate, meaningless, and offensive decorations.
I laughed, but then I wondered. The season of Lent is here for Christians. Lent is the 40 days before Easter, not counting Sundays, which is a season of intentional reflection on life and grace. We do not simply look at that which brings brokenness, death, and grieving — that which we might drape with black crepe. We also check out the crap of life which needs to be removed, which needs forgiveness, which needs cleansing and change.
Sometimes it is easy to think that one little person, or one little habit, or one treasured grudge, or one dishonest business practice does not make much difference. However, maybe it is like spelling and like the funeral description. That one person or one habit or one attitude can change the whole picture.
The movie “Twelve Angry Men” is an example of that in a jury. A missed field goal in football can cost the game. A second of lost concentration can destroy a gymnastics routine. A zero typed as a nine can increase your debt eight thousand dollars. A medicine given in error can cost a life.
While changing the first “e” to an “a” in “crepe” leaves the word understandable to the ear, it changes the message. A warm hello with a smile changed to a frown breaks the warmth of a welcome. A prayer for peace distracted by anger at someone can distort a prayer.
Moreover, what about that silent “e”? That changed the word “crepe” not just to “crape,” but to “crap.”
That one missing vowel not only changed the meaning of the entire word, but also the pronunciation of the “a” in the word.
Sometimes our silence causes others to function differently, or to be seen and heard differently, or a group to go a different direction. When people point out what God has not done, I used to act like a silent “e.” However, I am no longer silent, but speak up to say what God has done that is good. In the presence of a critic, I speak up about what was good about the work done. In the presence of suffering, when we speak compassion, the person realizes they are not alone.
This is a good week, a good season, to check our spelling — our spelling as individuals, as religious communities, as a nation — about life, about hope, about God.
Are we presenting and even responding to a distorted view of God because we have distorted or misspelled God’s story? The story changes if we leave out Jesus! The message changes if we leave out all the words of Grace! I have heard many say the Old Testament is all about law. However, when I read about the faithfulness of God in the face of human failure and faithlessness; when I read about God’s refusal to give up on God’s people; when I read about people like Jacob being transformed, David forgiven, Jonah given a second chance, Esther used to save a nation, I hear a story of amazing grace.
So how is your spelling? Check out what happens to God’s story if you leave out Jesus like leaving out that silent “e”. Ponder what happens if God becomes only a silent “e” in our story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.