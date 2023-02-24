A friend of mine recently received a description of someone’s funeral. There were a number of favorite hymns and beautiful drapings with black crepe (which is a material). However, the writer had not spell checked (I assume). Instead of “crepe,” the writer had spelled it “crape,” which would sound the same, that is, if it were read out loud.

However, the silent “e” at the end of the word “crape” was omitted as an additional error. Thus the description was no longer of beautiful crepe, but of unfortunate, meaningless, and offensive decorations.

Recommended for you