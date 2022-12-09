At the corner of Huckleberry and Blackberry in Liverpool, drivers are greeted by a giant white wooden reindeer. Thin pieces of wood are interlocked to create a happy reindeer about two stories tall. Headlights catch the white even in the dark, and the joyous reindeer brings a smile to my face. I also find myself singing, “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer.”
The story of Rudolph is loved by people of all ages. Carolers sing the happy tune as listeners tap with their foot and children clap.
For me the song is more than a bright happy song about Santa and a reindeer. It is a song of hope and personal value.
Many of us felt like ugly ducklings or Rudolphs when we were growing up. We didn’t look like others, didn’t quite fit in, felt left out, were the last to be picked for a team, were uninvited to parties, or laughed at for one reason or another. Some of us were younger than others and so excluded from activities, and some of us were too old, too geeky, too nerdy, too fat, too tall, too short, too whatever. Down deep, Rudolph’s story is our story.
Then one Christmas Eve, Santa is desperate for help guiding his sleigh in the fog, and Santa realizes that Ruldolph’s red nose, which has made him different, can also be a blessing. Rudolph’s story is not unique. According to 1 Samuel 16:1-13 in the Bible, when Samuel comes to Jesse to select the next king of Israel, Jesse introduces all his sons except David. Samuel says, “I am sure it is one of your sons, but not one of these. Are you sure you do not have another son?”
It is then that Jessie says, “Oh, yes, there is my son David in the fields, but you would not want to meet him.”
You might say that David’s father had decided ruddy young David was not worth introducing because of his “red nose.” Yet, it is David who becomes the next king of Israel.
Next time you read through the New Testament, notice how many Rudolph people Jesus blesses, heals, helps and calls to follow — uneducated fishermen, sons of thunder, impetuous Peter, women like Mary and Martha, tax collectors, women caught in sin, foreign women, lepers, blind and deaf people, cripples, demoniacs, and more.
In the book of Acts, Jesus even calls Saul who is a red-nosed killer of Christians to be his Rudolph to help build the Church.
In history, renowned composer Beethoven was deaf. Einstein couldn’t speak until he was 4 and couldn’t read until he was 7. Walt Disney’s school doodling became the base of his cartoons, but his ideas for Disneyland were rejected over 300 times. Grandma Moses painted her first painting at age 78. Wheelchair bound physicist Stephen Hawking lived and worked with ALS for over 50 years.
Look up the stories of people like J.K. Rowling (who wrote the Harry Potter series), or Steve Jobs, or Bill Gates. Competitors in the Special Olympics inspire us with their potential and determination. The list goes on and on.
In a way, Rudolph also reminds me of the Christmas story. Nobodies like Mary and Joseph parent Jesus. Angels appear to shepherds instead of priests. Jesus is born in a stable instead of a palace. And the Rudolph people of the world hear that God loves us, sees value in us, comes even to us, and calls us to help heal the world.
So, I wish a blessed Christmas season to anyone who has ever felt like Rudolph before Rudolph became a hero. May you rejoice that God comes to you, values you, and wants to use you to make this world a better place!
By Pastor Diane Wheatley, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Fulton
