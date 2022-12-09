At the corner of Huckleberry and Blackberry in Liverpool, drivers are greeted by a giant white wooden reindeer. Thin pieces of wood are interlocked to create a happy reindeer about two stories tall. Headlights catch the white even in the dark, and the joyous reindeer brings a smile to my face. I also find myself singing, “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer.”

The story of Rudolph is loved by people of all ages. Carolers sing the happy tune as listeners tap with their foot and children clap. 

