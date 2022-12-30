How many variations have you seen this season of the ideas from Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” where someone is visited by the ghost of Christmas Past, the ghost of Christmas Present, and the ghost of Christmas Future?
The result? A changed attitude toward life!
While the variations of “A Christmas Carol” end with an altered attitude toward Christmas, I find it provocative when it comes to the New Year’s transition.
What if every Dec. 31 we were visited by the ghost of Years Past — of years long ago, of events both happy and sad, of successes and failures, of dreams and losses?
What might the ghost show you this year? And what if the ghost visited our national and world leaders? What would they see or what do you wish they would be shown about the past? Times of dreaming? Times of success? Times of cooperation? Scenes of war? Scenes of poverty? Scenes of compassion?
What if every Dec. 31 we were visited by the ghost of the Year Present — the year that is ending — and shown five scenes of the last year both happy and sad, with the intent of helping us evaluate our lives, attitudes, and choices? What would we be shown? What would our national and world leaders be shown? Would the ghost choose speeches about compassion followed by scenes of poverty? Would scenes of success go hand in hand with scenes of hopelessness? Would they see scenes of people turning their backs or scenes of the millions of people who tried to help others?
What if every December, including this December, we were visited by the ghost of Years Future. Scrooge saw the grief surrounding the death of Tiny Tim, and also his own death when no one cares. What about us? What would we see if our current attitudes and behaviors continue? What will be the results? What will happen to us as individuals, as families, as communities, as nations if we stay on the same course we are on now? Where might it lead?
When Scrooge pleads with the spirit about whether the future can be altered, he discovers there is still hope. In the Bible, when Moses pleads for the people, God changes the plan. When Jonah brings a message of doom to Nineveh there is still hope, and when the people repent the future changed.
When Jesus touches lives, lives change, and so does the future of those people. Jesus changed lives showing us that for the world there is still hope.
Scrooge chose to change — his way of seeing people and life, his attitudes, and his actions — to approach life with thankfulness and love.
What about us? Every day we stand at what I call Ebenezer’s Edge, especially on New Year’s Eve when we intentionally evaluate the past year and make goals for the next. The past cannot be changed. The present is what it is. However, the future can be altered.
We cannot change others, but we can change ourselves. That is the message of all the great religions — hope. Change can happen with God’s help.
Today, write a blessing for the New Year to post on your mirror. Write a blessing to give to loved ones. Write a blessing for our world. Perhaps it is something like this:
May the God of all history graciously open our hearts and minds to see both the broken and the good of the past, the value of love and compassion as well as the needs of the present, and ways we can help ourselves and others lean into a hope-filled future.
By Pastor Diane Wheatley, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Fulton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.