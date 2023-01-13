Monday, Jan. 16, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Every year in the weeks surrounding the remembering of Martin Luther King Jr., I find myself listening to recordings of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
In fact, I often sing it during the year. Although it was proclaimed as the Negro National Anthem by the NAACP in 1919, its words and music move my heart every time I hear it. I suggest reading “What Makes ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ So Iconic,” written by Faith Karimi and A.J. Willingham, which CNN published Sept. 10, 2020. You can find the article online.
The song is also called the Black national anthem. However, its words and music capture and express more than the history of a particular people’s struggle for freedom. Anyone who has struggled to find a place in this world and has paid a cost for that struggle relates to both the words and the emotion in the music.
The article I mentioned says, “it is a history lesson, a rallying cry, a pledge of unity, and as people gather to fight for equality and justice, it is an ever-present refrain.”
James Weldon Johnson penned the words in 1899. He was a lawyer, diplomat, professor, writer, poet, the first African-American leader of the NAACP, and principal of the segregated Stanton School in Jacksonville, Florida. His younger brother John Rosamond Johnson, who composed the music for the lyrics, studied at the New England Conservatory of Music.
The song was first performed by 500 children of the Stanton School in 1900 at an event celebrating Black history. From there it spread and became the powerful song many of us know today.
Written in a style where the music matches the message of the words, millions of people both sing and feel the cry for the “harmonies of liberty” and ponder what “the dark past has taught us.” They are grateful for what we have come through, and search for the “hope that the present has brought us.”
Moreover, we recognize we have not reached our goal, as we call each other to go forward until “victory is won.”
The hymn was written at a crucial time in history for Black Americans, and few can know the “bitter chastening rods” they suffered. Yet their journey speaks to abused children and women, maltreated workers and victims of violence of all races. The “steady beat” of “weary feet” over a “way that with tears has been watered” graphically pictures roads that many have walked. As I hear those words I think of wars and hospital rooms and immigrants living in tents.
However, I also look at Black history and find hope for our weary world. Perhaps that is why I love this song. It captures the reality of brokenness and struggle and pain. Yet it holds out hope that God can see us through, and it calls us to keep walking toward the light and the future by God’s grace as we hold hands with others.
Many have prayed to the God “of our weary years, God of our silent tears.” We share giving credit to God who has brought us thus far, and we pray that God will help us to hold fast to where we met God and the path God calls us to.
Millions pray that we will not become “drunk with the wine of the world” and lose our way. We pray that we will be “true to our God, and true to our native land.”
“Lift Every Voice and Sing” was a rallying song during the 1950s and ‘60s for civil rights. However, it has, for me, voiced the cry of many in our world. There is a power in good music to capture and express the souls of people. Those are the “great” pieces that last.
So, I would like to thank the African-American people for sharing this great song. I may not be Black, but it moves my heart in a deep and unique way. It crosses racial divisions and links humanity together in its quest for equality, harmony, identity, hope, community and faith. It has the power to help people say, “Your struggle is my struggle.”
It allows the singer to both cry and stand tall at the same time.
