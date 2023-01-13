Monday, Jan. 16, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Every year in the weeks surrounding the remembering of Martin Luther King Jr., I find myself listening to recordings of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

In fact, I often sing it during the year. Although it was proclaimed as the Negro National Anthem by the NAACP in 1919, its words and music move my heart every time I hear it. I suggest reading “What Makes ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ So Iconic,” written by Faith Karimi and A.J. Willingham, which CNN published Sept. 10, 2020. You can find the article online. 

