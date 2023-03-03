​In the book “Holy Moments,” Matthew Kelly describes a “holy moment” as “a single moment in which you open yourself to God. You make yourself available to Him. You set aside personal preference and self-interest, and for one moment you do what you prayerfully believe God is calling you to do.”

Holy moments include moments when we are aware that we are touching or being touched by the almighty — by that power that flows through life and the universe with creative power and the desire to facilitate life, love and wholeness.  

Recommended for you