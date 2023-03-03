In the book “Holy Moments,” Matthew Kelly describes a “holy moment” as “a single moment in which you open yourself to God. You make yourself available to Him. You set aside personal preference and self-interest, and for one moment you do what you prayerfully believe God is calling you to do.”
Holy moments include moments when we are aware that we are touching or being touched by the almighty — by that power that flows through life and the universe with creative power and the desire to facilitate life, love and wholeness.
Holy moments may occur watching a sunrise or sunset, marveling at an opening flower, listening to the rhythm of the ocean, smiling at a sleeping child, pondering the stars, or celebrating at a sports event.
They may occur when we are alone or with others, when we are fatigued beyond endurance or brimming with energy.
Holy moments occur in designated places of worship and when we worship in undesignated places. We experience taste beyond what is on our tongue. Our soul dances to music. Our mind climbs mountains. Our heart loves beyond what we can put into words. Our grief erupts at the death of the innocent. Our anger boils at rage over injustice.
As Kelly writes (page 19), “Some moments are holy; some moments are unholy, and our choices can guide a moment in either direction.”
Some people look for God or the holy only in moments that are especially beautiful. However, if God is everywhere, then God is on the battlefield; God is with the victims of earthquakes; God is among the refugees; God is at an elegant ball; God is present as representatives of Congress argue; God is present in cathedrals, mosques, temples and schools; God is present in hospitals and in prisons.
Our moments become holy when our minds and hearts are open to God’s presence, or we can close our hearts and minds for whatever reason. What we do, however, influences not only our experience of the moment, but also the choices we make and what follows.
Kelly relates the story (page 85) of a British family on vacation in Scotland where their son jumped in a water hole and was immediately hit by cramps. A nearby farm boy heard the frantic calling and saved the lad. While the farm boy wanted to be a doctor, he knew he could aspire only to be a farmer due to finances. However, the British father financed the farm boy’s journey to become a doctor. Then in 1943 Winston Churchill (the British lad) became ill, and it was the Scottish lad who had become a doctor who saved him.
Was the moment of drowning a holy moment?
Was it the choices the people made that made it holy?
Was Jesus being crucified an unholy moment, or was it the most powerful of holy moments in history?
It has been said that we only see 1% of the impact of our lives on others and the world.
As you move through this week, watch for the opportunity for holy moments. In fact, intentionally make your moments holy by sharing them with God.
The impact will go far beyond those small moments in time.
