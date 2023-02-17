As I write this week, the death toll in Turkey following the earthquake has passed 36,000. Ukraine has been under attack for over a year. Millions of refugees are on the road, homeless, or in tents.
Moreover, weather patterns have taken a high toll. Where is the light in the midst of so much suffering? Where is the grace? How do we find hope?
We cannot cry enough to ease the pain of loss and devastation. However, Valentine’s Day was this week. The overcast of grief can tempt people to denounce love as futile because it only brings pain when we lose loved ones. Or, on Valentine’s Day we can choose to wrap ourselves in a blanket of thankfulness for the love we have known. We can light a candle in the dark and say, “It may be dark, and there may be pain, but this world is also filled with love.”
Our pain and grief is a testimony to love; our grief honors that love; and our choice to keep loving brings hope to the world.
Second, in Matthew 5: 13-16 Jesus says we are the salt and light of the world. He does not say that governments or weapons or buildings or programs or money are the salt and light. We, the people, are. Even as the world faces natural, political, and personal disasters, people become healing salt and points of light as we respond with helping hands, encouragement, food, supplies, shelter, and other forms of help. We salt disaster with the message that people matter and they are not alone.
A young man sitting at the top of the last hill in a 10-kilometer race was discouraged until a runner in his 80s plodded by and yelled, “Sonny, if I can do this, so can you. Come run with me!”
It is easier to carry two packages together than one package alone. The people who respond and help shine like a million small lights in the dark sky. People hold hands, weep together, bandage wounds, and work together to rebuild.
It is easy to overlook the helping hands around us every day. However, the depth of disaster magnifies the gift of love and light that helpers and healers bring. I see in my mind’s eye the volunteer ambulance driver transporting people out of Ukraine, the thousands of cots and blankets given to fleeing people, the Red Cross tents and people bringing relief in disasters, the people shoveling mud or moving debris or digging for survivors.
Third, Christians enter the season of Lent on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Many will mark themselves with ashes and give voice to our brokenness and finiteness: “From dust we came and to dust we shall return.”
However, people will make the sign of the cross with those ashes. Lent is a season which invites people to look openly and honestly at our brokenness and need to change. The recognition is not meant to drive us to despair, but to drive us to prayer and to the hands of God’s grace and mercy. We weep about our pain, our frustration, our anger, our wars, our brokenness. We give voice to the truth of our darkness which has been the story of history as humanity. As author Miriam Monfredo writes, “We are the children of Cain.” (See the Cain Trilogy in her Seneca Falls Mysteries series.)
However, Good Friday with its cruelty and darkness does not have the last word. It is followed by the hope and power of Easter and Jesus’ resurrection. Death, darkness, and cruelty do not have the last word. God does.
In 2022, many prayed along with the people the news showed gathered for prayer in the streets of Ukraine. Thousands gather regularly at the weeping wall in Jerusalem praying for peace. We too are invited to pray when millions of Muslims bow daily in prayer. People of faith give voice to the truth of our needs. However, we do not give in to despair. We turn toward the light and God.
So, as we watch the news — not just this week, but all of the year — let us recommit to being the salt and the light wherever we are. Let us recommit to bringing out the good God has embedded in life, preserving hope and stories of the good, and to being a covenant of salt that we will not abandon the quest to improve life. Let us recommit to not only giving but also to being what light we can be.
As long as one light shines, as long as one grain of salt marks life, as long as one person lives by love and hope, the darkness has not won.
