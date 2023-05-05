“Good grief!” she said. “Are you still crying?”
“When will I stop feeling sad?” he asked. “It’s been two years. When will this emptiness go away?”
Often people expect grief to be only momentary or to last for only a short season, which is sometimes what happens. However, grief can also seep into the paintings of our lives and become a part of the landscape long term or forever.
“Good grief!” can be a statement of exasperation when people grieve longer than we think necessary, or it can be a description indicating that grief has widened and deepened our souls and transformed us into wounded healers.
Sometimes loss is sudden, and other times it can be slow like in illnesses. Both change every aspect of our lives forever. We may recover from lost jobs, championships, or relationships, however the loss is forever a part of our story. The pain from loss is like a cup of tears held close to our nose where we can only see that pain at first. Gradually, through the help of God and friends, we become more able to focus on friends, laugh at celebrations, and engage in new adventures. The cup never holds less pain, it is simply moved further from our eyes so we can see the rest of life. Some people seem to be able to put the cup on a shelf or in a closet where it is never revisited.
For others it is like a lost arm. We learn to function with one arm, but the reminder of the loss is with us every day.
How do we help grieving friends? There are many books on the subject. Here are just a few ideas.
1. Realize that grieving people may be in shock, numb, confused, unfocused, distracted, and unable to respond to the needs of others for a long time. Love them as they are, not how you want them to be.
2. Don’t tell people to stop grieving. Grieving is a part of love. Moreover, to stop grieving can feel like dishonoring the lost loved one and forgetting him or her. Simply help grieving people to keep living. Instead, remind them they are not alone and that you love them in their grief.
3. Be willing to simply listen with no advice-giving.
4. Resist the urge to compare or quantify losses. Every loss is unique, every loss painful.
5. Give people time to heal. We do not get over loss in a day, or a week, or even a year.
6. Keep living yourself. We can empathize with grief. However, if a person becomes afraid that their grief will destroy my joy, they may stop sharing. Make a cup of coffee. “I accept that you need to cry and be sad, but I am going to make some coffee to drink while we are simply sad together.”
7. Fear not. Sometimes our need for others to stop grieving is because we ourselves do not want to feel bad, or because we want to alleviate our sense of powerlessness or reduce our own pain.
8. Pray — not that the pain will go away, but rather that the person will realize how much they are loved by friends, family, and those around them. Remember, God understands loss and grief. Jesus cried at the tomb of Lazarus.
9. Tell people how important they are to you. Often people in grief say, “Why go on living?”
10. Be willing to talk about or write a story about the person who died, share memories, even laugh at the fun times. We honor the life and importance of those in other cities, in other countries, and in the next life.
Books, poems, quotes, pictures, music, tapes of the person’s voice are all helpful. Here are a few Bible passages to check: Psalm 145:18a; 34:18; 23; 147:1a,3; Romans 8:26; John 11:35-36; Matthew 5:4; and John 14:1-3.
Our lives seem impacted more and more by death and dying — by natural causes, accidents, shootings, wars, disasters, and suicides. The most important thing we can do is continue to be a friend, seeing that those who grieve do not walk alone, and to pray. Those are both things we can all do.
By Pastor Diane Wheatley, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Fulton
