When I hear the honking of flying geese, I try to watch if I can. The internet has a wealth of information on their wisdom as they fly in V-formation, and what we can learn from them.
The moving goose wings create a draft that the next bird “rides” by flying slightly higher than the goose they follow. Have you also noticed that they always fly in V-formation and not in single file behind the leader? Not only does their V-formation make the best use of the winds (as do our jet pilots), but by flying in a V-formation geese can better see and keep track of each other.
“5 Things Geese Can Teach You About Teamwork” on the internet says that:
1. Geese fly farther together with a common goal. So do families, workers, firefighters, football teams, rowers, mountain climbers, politicians, soldiers and people of faith. In Genesis 2, after creating Adam, God says that it is not good that people should be alone, and God creates Eve. Moses’ father-in-law confronts Moses’ solo leadership and says to create a team. Jesus creates a team of disciples. As people we need the insights, expanded wisdom, correction, encouragement and help that comes from being part of a team.
2. Geese support each other. In addition to encouraging honks, if one goose falls out of formation, two other geese fall back with that goose and stay with it until the goose can fly again. Anyone who has “fallen out of formation” knows the importance of friends who help us in those times.
3. Geese take turns leading. Even the strongest goose does not lead all the time. All the geese take a turn at absorbing the head winds. Those who have absorbed the head winds of leadership understand the exhaustion of facing head winds — parents, teachers, politicians, heads of committees or organizations, surgeons, all who lead. What if people were better at sharing leadership? Even Jesus moved out of the head winds at times. He left the winds to pray. See Mark 1:35-39. He moved out of crowds to be with only his disciples. He took time to rest, to eat with friends, and to hold children. Peter, Stephen, Barnabas and James share early leadership in the church. Barnabas (who is likened to Zeus in Acts 14:12) calls Paul into leadership in Acts 11:25.
We see shared leadership in sports like basketball, football, soccer, swim competitions, and times a team is needed with differing skills. Those teams function best when they have a common goal, know the team moves and value each other. Commitment to and understanding of a common goal is essential if leaders (and parents) are to let others stretch their wings and lead.
4. Geese cheer each other on. The honking is them encouraging each other, calling to each other, and sounding off as a team. We do that in sports. What do you think the geese say? Well done? Keep going? That’s three hills and a valley forward? I’m right here if you need me? Good job? And what about us? What if we “honked” continually at each other with words of encouragement — not criticism or constant correction, but encouragement? What would we say? In fact, recall your words of the last three days. How much was encouraging others? How could you raise the percentage? As I write these articles on grace, I am convinced that God is constantly honking encouragement to us in Jesus and in other ways … and we are to pass the “honk” on.
5. Geese are loyal to the purpose. Parents build the family even in times of frustration. People of faith keep serving even in tough times. Followers of Jesus are loyal to Jesus even in strong head winds. And God in Jesus is loyal to us no matter what, loyal to God’s promise to work for our welfare and healing. Now that is a reason to celebrate grace.
