When I hear the honking of flying geese, I try to watch if I can. The internet has a wealth of information on their wisdom as they fly in V-formation, and what we can learn from them.  

The moving goose wings create a draft that the next bird “rides” by flying slightly higher than the goose they follow. Have you also noticed that they always fly in V-formation and not in single file behind the leader? Not only does their V-formation make the best use of the winds (as do our jet pilots), but by flying in a V-formation geese can better see and keep track of each other.

