​Easter was a week ago. Many bunnies have hopped back into hiding. Candy has been devoured and leftovers eaten. Easter cards have been put away.

However, my squishy rubbery egg decals are still on my windows. I smile each time I see their yellow, green, blue and red cheery hello or note their rainbow light on the wall. Rubbery decals are such fun to peel off their plastic base and then stick to walls, bottles, mirrors, glasses, books and other items.  

Recommended for you