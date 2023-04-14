Easter was a week ago. Many bunnies have hopped back into hiding. Candy has been devoured and leftovers eaten. Easter cards have been put away.
However, my squishy rubbery egg decals are still on my windows. I smile each time I see their yellow, green, blue and red cheery hello or note their rainbow light on the wall. Rubbery decals are such fun to peel off their plastic base and then stick to walls, bottles, mirrors, glasses, books and other items.
As I peel them off their plastic sheet, they double in length, distort their shape, twist, turn and let go only a bit at a time. Then they twang back into shape with a snap and a giggle. They again distort as I push their edges on windows, press on their middle, and test how thin I can make them and yet have them snap back into shape.
Not only do the colored decals create moving strips of color on my wall, but as I look through them with one eye, they color my view of the world. The red filter turns the sky purple. The yellow filter turns it green. Blue makes things look calm. Red adds agitation. Yellow brightens dull sidewalks. Green makes the grass look lively.
Looking at life through the lens of faith, or love, or thankfulness, or hope does similar transformations to the eyesight of the soul. We can look at our dinner and think about what we might have eaten instead, or we can focus on how blessed we are to have food when a third of the world will go to bed hungry. We can welcome five guests with there-you-are joy that will help guests feel loved and appreciated, or we can ask where everyone else is, which can convey that the present friends are not enough. We can read the story of Jesus through the decal colored with anger over the injustice and suffering, or through the colors of joy at the message of the resurrection.
I sometimes wonder what it was like for the guards who, according to Matthew 28, experience the earthquake, see the angel, are so frightened they pass out, and then agree to lie about what happened. What was the impact on themselves and others?
It is as if they agreed to hold up a colored filter so that others could not see the amount of light at the tomb that first Easter morning. I wonder about the religious leaders who agreed to change the color of the truth to prevent others from hearing about what they knew to be the presence of God’s angel.
I put Easter eggs on my window because of the legend of Mary Magdalene. The story goes that after the resurrection she went to see Caesar and complained about how Jesus had been treated. When she spoke of the resurrection, Caesar laughed and said, “There is as much chance of someone coming back from the dead as one of your eggs turning red.”
Mary then reached into her basket and held up a red egg. That is why icons of Mary Magdalene show her holding either a white or red egg. Some say that legend is behind the Orthodox tradition of dyeing eggs red; for others it is behind decorating eggs as a sign of faith.
When I see the eggs, I see life, new birth, hope and the power of Jesus. What do you see? When I peer through the colored egg decals, I remember that what I believe will alter the way I see people, situations and life.
We all choose to see life through the colors of love, forgiveness, faith, hope and community or we can see life through the colors of criticalness, anger, emptiness, competition, resentment or despair.
We can see life through the lens of death having the last word, or we can see through the hope of resurrection and life.
Whatever we choose, we are looking through a colored lens. It is up to us what color egg we choose. I hope we never underestimate the importance of the choice we make.
