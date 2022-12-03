If you look up “Christmas and World War 1” or “Christmas Truce of World War 1” on the internet you will find a variety of stories about the 1914 Christmas Truce when thousands of British, Belgian, French and German soldiers put down their rifles, stepped out of their trenches and spent Christmas mingling with their enemies along the western front. 

Some say they even played soccer on the battlefield. In fact, on Dec. 12, 2014, Prince William unveiled a metal frame representing a soccer ball with two hands clasped inside. A week later, the British and German army soccer teams played a friendly match.

