If you look up “Christmas and World War 1” or “Christmas Truce of World War 1” on the internet you will find a variety of stories about the 1914 Christmas Truce when thousands of British, Belgian, French and German soldiers put down their rifles, stepped out of their trenches and spent Christmas mingling with their enemies along the western front.
Some say they even played soccer on the battlefield. In fact, on Dec. 12, 2014, Prince William unveiled a metal frame representing a soccer ball with two hands clasped inside. A week later, the British and German army soccer teams played a friendly match.
The war went on to claim over 15 million lives, but that extraordinary event is captured in books like Michael Foreman’s “War Game,” in films like “Joyeux Noel” and “Oh, What a Lovely War!” in The Christmas Truce on History Vault, and in other ways through the years.
Pope Benedict XV’s call for a Christmas truce had been rejected, yet on the battlefield there was what history considers a Christmas miracle that affected over 100,000 soldiers — two-thirds of the troops.
Various soldiers wrote home various accounts of what happened ranging from singing carols to haircuts to pig roasts to traded cigarettes to soccer games.
Accounts suggest the truce began with carol singing from the trenches on Christmas Eve, as each army sang a carol and then they sang together. Some even speak of candles and Christmas trees in the German trenches. On Christmas morning, soldiers carefully emerged with signs to stop shooting and over the day exchanged pleasantries and buried their dead.
Not everyone participated, and some military leaders like Adolf Hitler saw such actions as dangerous and an act of dishonor. Some shot those who tried to fraternize. However, hundreds of thousands saw that peace in the midst of conflict is possible, and they shared that story and vision with others.
We again enter the Christmas season. We again have countries, political leaders, neighborhoods and families immersed in conflict. What if the peace of 1914 had lasted? What if it were to happen again? What if it were to happen in our lives here and now? The Christmas story is not just idle words about a baby named Jesus born long ago. It is a story of the possibility of peace between God and people that has empowered peace between people through the centuries.
Assuming the stories are true, the peace in 1914 happened because (1) people stopped shooting; (2) someone sang a Christmas carol of hope and peace in the midst of conflict; (3) others joined the song; (4) people responded by singing peace from their own tradition; (5) people found a common ground to sing together (some say, “O Come, All Ye Faithful” in Latin); and (6) they risked extending a hand of friendship.
Hope is still alive today. We can stop shooting, no matter what our religious beliefs, and say or sing a song of peace. We can take a break from hostility and reach out a hand in friendship. God has already made the first move. It is simply up to us to join the song and the message that began in a town called Bethlehem so many years ago.
