A number of my friends have had cataract surgery in the past six weeks. For some, only one eye needed help. For others it was the first of two surgeries.
All of my friends commented on the increased light, the new brightness to colors, and the ability to see things that they could not see before. Some had lost the ability to see road signs or traffic lines clearly. Others noticed details in pictures, while others saw dust in their homes they had not noticed in a long time.
Some lose their vision suddenly. People with cataracts say their vision had changed so slowly that they did not realize how severe the loss was until they regained full sight. I wonder if we can get a type of cataract of the heart and soul. By that I mean that we can gradually come to the place where comments of others and circumstances of life can cause us to see life differently. That can happen suddenly through a catastrophic tragedy. However, I suspect that for many of us the change is gradual. One disappointment follows another or loss upon loss weakens our heart with grief. Criticism after criticism can be like snow and salt on the windshield of the heart or become a cataract on the soul that we cannot see through.
Prophecy after prophecy of coming doom dulls our ability to hope. Betrayal after betrayal distorts our ability to trust.
Colors themselves change for some people with cataracts.
“I always thought the blanket was olive green and beige, and I now see that it is blue and white,” she said.
My friend may have been talking about a blanket, but what happens when God heals cataracts of the mind or soul? What happens when we see reality differently for the first time?
What happens when we realize for the first time that God forgives us because of Jesus; when for the first time we realize that we are truly valued by God; when we feel for the first time that we are not alone; when we trust for the first time that God can work through even us?
What happens when for the first time we realize that love is possible, that we can sleep in safety, that in God’s eyes and by God’s grace we are special?
For people waiting for their second cataract surgery, the battle between the differing views of their two eyes can make one nauseous. Some feel a battle in their brain between the two interpretations of reality. Likewise, when God begins to change our vision of life for the better, we can find ourselves conflicted, unsure what or who to believe, and fatigued by the challenge of change. We notice the pain of others more, become more aware of the number of people who suffer, or care more about the impact of our behavior on others. We may become overwhelmed by grief. However, at the same time we become more able to see the wonder of creation, the beauty of love, and the joy of community. That increased ability to see good and hope becomes life giving.
People with cataract surgery do not put on a blindfold to avoid the challenge of changed vision. The hope of brighter light, fuller color and new abilities calls them forward. Friends help them identify the bugs they could not see, clean the dust, and verify the colors. Sunglasses help them adjust to new light. When God removes the cataracts of our minds, hearts and souls, hopefully we do the same. We do not hide from reality, nor blindfold our hearts so we can return to being unaware, nor throw mud of fear and discouragement on our new hope. With the help of friends, of prayer, of faith communities, of the Bible, and of other guides we reach out to embrace change and life — hopefully with grateful hearts and with excitement about the potential for love, joy and hope.
As I write this, I wonder. If people growing cataracts do not realize at first that the cataract is changing and diminishing their vision, could that be happening to me? How do I check the vision of my soul? For myself, I surround myself with people who see clearly, who see love and grace, who see God at work — with people who can tell me when my vision is becoming distorted.
Who checks your vision? Who tells you if the blanket of life is green and yellow or blue and white? Who and what helps you to see the colors of hope, and love, and faith? Perhaps it is time to check in with the creator of our eyes and souls for a checkup.
