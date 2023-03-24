A number of my friends have had cataract surgery in the past six weeks. For some, only one eye needed help. For others it was the first of two surgeries.

All of my friends commented on the increased light, the new brightness to colors, and the ability to see things that they could not see before. Some had lost the ability to see road signs or traffic lines clearly. Others noticed details in pictures, while others saw dust in their homes they had not noticed in a long time.

