Many around the world celebrate April 1 as April Fools’ Day. Dating back to the 1500s when the original April fools had realized that the calendar had been changed, April Fools’ Day has become a day of pranks and jokes — some funny and some not so funny.  

This year on the day following April Fools’ Day, Christians will celebrate Palm Sunday and enter into Holy Week. The week begins by remembering Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem as people shouted hosannahs and waved palm branches, a sign of Jewish nationalism. Expectations had been high that Jesus would lead people to overthrow Roman rule. The original week included the Jewish Passover and ended with Jesus on a Roman cross and then buried in a grave.  However, Jesus’ death yielded to his resurrection on what Christians celebrate as Easter Sunday.

