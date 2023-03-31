Many around the world celebrate April 1 as April Fools’ Day. Dating back to the 1500s when the original April fools had realized that the calendar had been changed, April Fools’ Day has become a day of pranks and jokes — some funny and some not so funny.
This year on the day following April Fools’ Day, Christians will celebrate Palm Sunday and enter into Holy Week. The week begins by remembering Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem as people shouted hosannahs and waved palm branches, a sign of Jewish nationalism. Expectations had been high that Jesus would lead people to overthrow Roman rule. The original week included the Jewish Passover and ended with Jesus on a Roman cross and then buried in a grave. However, Jesus’ death yielded to his resurrection on what Christians celebrate as Easter Sunday.
What happens if we consider that holy week in the light of April Fools’ Day? As Jesus entered Jerusalem on a donkey, were people expecting Jesus to make a fool of Roman power? Jesus had already made a fool of disease and death when he healed blindness, deafness, leprosy, demon possessions, and even raised people from the dead. Would he also make a fool of Rome? Would he use heavenly power to make a fool of Roman swords and chariots? Every year Jews remembered the Passover when the God of the Jews made a fool of the gods of Egypt, parted the Red Sea, helped the Jews escape slavery in Egypt, and made a fool of Pharoah by destroying Pharoah’s army in the Red Sea waters.
Would Jesus again make a fool of enemy gods and armies?
However, Jesus was betrayed, arrested, tried by Jewish leaders, appeared before the foolish King Herod, and was pronounced worthy of death by Pilate even though the Roman ruler said he found no guilt in Jesus. What fool arrests a healer for doing good? Was the trial led by fools? Did Pilate make a fool of Roman justice?
Did soldiers feel or look like fools when they beat and crucified a healer?
The Romans put a crown of thorns on Jesus’ head to show Jesus’ kingship was the kingship of a fool. Yet when Jesus forgave them from the cross, who was the fool, Jesus for forgiving them, or those who called for and executed his crucifixion?
When Jesus died, the Temple curtain dividing the Holy of Holies from the people was torn in two from top to bottom. Was God declaring the foolishness of religious systems that think they can separate God from the people?
Then on what Christians call Easter Sunday, Jesus walked out of the tomb alive again, making a fool of death. In the film “The Passion Story,” there is a scene where Satan laughs at the death of Jesus, believing he has made a fool of Jesus. However, who is the fool when Jesus walks out of death’s hold?
Today is April Fools’ Day. Next week will emphasize the story of the death and resurrection of Jesus. And we will be left with questions. Were people fools to follow Jesus given his healings and teachings? Was Jesus just a wise teacher or was he more?
Are people fools to believe that love and forgiveness are possible by the grace of God, or are people fools when we believe there is nothing beyond ourselves? Did the religions and Romans make a fool of Jesus? Or did Jesus make a fool of political powers that think they can wipe out God and goodness?
Today is April Fools’ Day. Perhaps the challenge is to not let every day be a “Fool’s Day.” After all, who is the real fool? Those who believe we can control life, or those who believe there is power beyond ourselves? Those who live for all we can get, or those who seek to give and make the world a better place? Those who reject love, grace and forgiveness, or those who make them a way of life?
