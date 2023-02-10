As I boarded the plane for Manaus, Brazil, and the Amazon River, I was surprised by whispers of anxiety in my mind. I have traveled out of the country before, but media and friends had taken a toll.
Numerous friends expressed anxiety about travel in Brazil given political unrest, and even more anxiety about travel on the Amazon River.
Preconceived ideas were of primitive settings on a relatively narrow river with frequent rapids, alligators and piranhas in the water, and giant anacondas hanging from branches waiting to devour us.
However, multi-story cruise ships cannot be scaled by alligators, nor do we swim in the water with the piranhas.
The Amazon River ranges in from 0.9 miles to over 6 miles in width, has the largest river drainage basin in the world, and at over 4,000 miles it competes with the Nile for the longest river in the world. The main river begins in Peru, and by the time it reaches Brazil it has only one-fifth of its final volume. Various rivers join its Brazilian journey. The most noticeable is the Rio Negra. The two rivers join at Manaus and become named “the Amazon.”
The Amazon’s mountain waters are brown and silty. The Rio Negra has clearer dark waters. The two rivers then travel side by side in the same river basin without mixing for hundreds of miles because of their differences in composition, viscosity, speed and temperature. Swirling patterns form where the two come together, and that continues to their juncture with the Atlantic.
I share all this because water is an image for God’s Holy Spirit. I wonder what the Amazon implies about God’s Spirit mixing with ours. Do I assume my life or all of culture is a narrow, rapids-filled treacherous stream, or wide and flowing?
Do I, do we, assume that the banks of life are filled with lurking danger or signs of life and wonder? Are the waters of my life, yours, or our culture, clear or weighted with debris and past turmoil we have picked up along the way and still carry?
As a child I saw someone add colored water to a vase of clear water. As the receiving water instantly changed, he said that was like God changing us. God’s Spirit, the Spirit of Jesus, most certainly changes us. However, I suspect the long-term journey is more like that of the Amazon and Rio Negra. God’s presence is in the basin of our lives as a gift of grace through Jesus. However, we are often acutely aware of a difference of perspective with God. We wrestle with forgiveness and with the discrepancy between how we ought to live or seek to live and what really happens.
I taught a seventh-grade boys Sunday School lesson on forgiveness — why do it, what it looks like, and examples of situations. However, when I asked, “What would you do today if your brother came down the hall and hit you?” To the man they answered, “Hit him back!”
I asked, “What about the lesson?” They pointed out that the lesson had nice ideas, but if they didn’t hit their brother back, he wouldn’t stop hitting them.
The illustrations of the waters of the rivers of our lives and God’s grace coming together are endless. How do we love erratic or unkind people yet have boundaries? How do we both forgive and fight for justice? How do we allocate our resources? How many resources do we pour into disasters and people in need?
How do we stand up for ourselves, yet be loving and accepting?
I believe that all people of faith sail the Amazon. The gift of grace is that the waters of God’s presence, love and forgiveness are in the river basin with us — distinct yet mixing with and changing us. The challenge is that it can be a lifelong journey learning to work together.
Thank the Lord, that as a gift of grace, God never abandons the river of our lives, but continues to work to be a part of us and transform us!
Here’s to the journey.
By Pastor Diane Wheatley, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Fulton
