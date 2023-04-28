“I want to be reimbursed for the tickets my friend incurred while driving my car,” the person told the judge.
“But it is not my car,” replied the defendant. “The ticket is against the car, not me.”
When it comes to driving, even when we know who was driving, there is some debate who should pay. Is it the drunken driver or the person who let them get behind the wheel?
Is the person who parked too long at fault, or the drivers who block them in? Moreover, what if drivers refuse to pay?
In “Forgive for Good,” Frederic Luskin describes forgiveness as getting rid of tickets. We see someone speeding down the road. We cannot catch them or stop them, but we write a ticket and put it in our pocket to deliver later. We write tickets over unchanged behaviors, cruel comments, slights, unkept appointments, lateness, messiness, interruptions and such. Gradually our pockets become heavier and heavier. We write a ticket for the behavior and a ticket for the damage done. We write tickets for others and tickets for ourselves. Even with apologies and change, however, we cannot undo the past and the damage done, so tickets remain and every time we think of it we write another ticket. We may give our tickets to other people to deliver — to parents, coaches, teachers, bosses, friends, pastors. We want others to be as angry as we are, write as many tickets as we write, and make people change, even if the person needing to change is our own self.
In addition, if the person we ask to listen or help does not share our anger or make the difference we want, we also give the parent, coach, teacher, boss, friend or pastor a ticket for ineffectiveness or non-compliance. Furthermore, the people we recruit for help sometimes write us tickets for handing them our tickets to carry or deliver. Thus, each offense can generate hundreds of tickets.
Because many tickets represent actions that diminished our worth as individuals or communities, we do not want to say what happened was OK, so we hold on to the tickets. To make a “ticket” disappear, it must be handed to someone who will honor our worth while healing our pain, and to someone who can carry the ticket without passing it on and without becoming burdened by it. We need someone who can take our tickets and survive the anger and destruction they can wreak upon the carrier.
To me, that sounds like Jesus. People praised him as he entered Jerusalem, but a week later had generated so many Jesus tickets that he ended up on a cross. He was nailed to the cross by our tickets, but he was also nailed to the cross for our tickets.
At summer camp one year, leaders had a large wooden cross. Campers were each given a piece of paper on which to write a sin or guilt from which we wanted to be free. Piles of the little papers were then nailed to the large cross and set on fire.
The result was small black roses covering the cross. I now realize that those black roses include not only the ways we have offended others, but also the ways others have offended us. They can include tickets we have given to ourselves, and tickets we have written to God when we disagree with God.
Why give them to Jesus instead of just throwing them out?
Many of those tickets represent the pains of our souls and the ways our self-worth has been diminished. In holding on to them we validate that we and our values matter. Tossing them feels like saying we didn’t matter when we were hurt. In giving them to Jesus, we give them to the only one who can both carry them with love and survive their toxic effect. He died from their toxic effect, but then went on to live because his love and life are stronger. Only he can share our pain, yet set us free from its toxic effects.
If you have tickets you want to get rid of, don’t search for them. Ask the Holy Spirit to help you know when and how to take tickets out of the pocket of your mind and soul. Hold them in your fists, palms down. Then imagine Jesus walking toward you in love. Jesus stands before you, calls you by name, and says, “(Your name), I love you. He then extends his hands palm face up and says, “Trust me with your pain and anger. Give me the tickets.”
You may find that you need the Holy Spirit to help you let go. Or place the tickets under a cross, as you give them to Jesus. If you need help with this, give me a call, or drop by Prince of Peace, 64 Gillespie St., Fulton, any Tuesday in May between 6-7 p.m. I will have anointing oil and will be glad to pray for and with you. Or ask a friend to help.
There is great power in friendship, faith and love.
