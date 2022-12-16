The oldest Canadian Christmas carol is a Huron Carol.
The Huron carol is also called “’Twas in the Moon of Wintertime.”
Jesuit missionary Jean de Brebeuf (1593-1649) at Sainte-Marie among the Hurons considered how to explain the Christmas story in images and words that would have meaning to the Huron.
“Jesous Ahatonhia” was set to the tune of a French carol. You can listen to the carol on YouTube.
Instead of a quiet wilderness town called Bethlehem, the carol speaks of the moon of wintertime when all the birds had fled — a more meaningful image of wilderness for the Huron. Instead of a stable, Jesus is born in a lodge of broken bark; instead of clean clothes, he is wrapped in rabbit skin. The angels sing to hunter braves, not shepherds; the visitors from afar are chiefs, not magi. The song is directed to children of the forest free, which is an audience broader than the Huron, just as European Christmas carols are directed to more than Jews.
I have lived my life with American images of Christmas, of Saint Nicholas, and with white European images of the Nativity.
But what if the story were depicted and told to kings and princes of medieval Europe? Would it look like the paintings on the 14th to 18th century church walls in Europe? What if it were told to children in an immigrant camp? From where to where would Jesus’ parents be journeying? Would their shelter be of wood or tents or cloth or clothes propped on sticks? Who would the visitors be?
Would the animals of Africa be donkeys and cattle or camels and water buffalo? What about South America? Would Aztecs or Mayan chiefs visit?
For the Inuit, would Jesus be born in an igloo, with a setting of all snow and would angels appear to caribou hunters? What about island nations where travelers can only come from so far? Would they travel by canoe instead of donkey?
What if the setting was among the homeless, poor and hungry of our nation?
Who would be the parents? Who are the working shepherds? Who are the visitors? And what gift do they bring?
Then ponder, what if the setting was your home and your life.
In “Jesous Ahatonhia” the baby is born. The message is clear that God comes to us in Jesus. The angels sing the good news that God has come to be with us. Jesus is called their king. And the song is “Gloria.”
Moreover, we hear the invitation to kneel and worship. The Savior brings beauty, peace and joy. The message may not be set in Israel, but the message was never for just Bethlehem. The message was for the world — that God comes to all of us in Jesus.
Whether you are Christian or not, take the time this Christmas season to tell the Christmas story or your own tradition’s story not only as it was originally written, but finish this thought: “If that were to happen here and now what would happen is … and then …”
How do you respond to that new telling?
How does that change the story for you?
How is it different to see it as only a story of long ago, but also as a story for here and now and for all people?
