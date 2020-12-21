Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, one thing has remained constant–frontline workers have continued to serve those most in need and closest to them. In New York, we have seen the virus threaten the health of communities from one end of the state to the other and yet, so many have stepped up to help. And to them, we say, “thank you.”
Across the state, unfortunately, we continue to see the number of positive cases and hospitalizations rise. Aggressive treatment and an acute level of care wouldn’t be possible without the doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals on the frontline fighting and sacrificing to protect us. And while our healthcare workers have been in direct contact with the disease, working day and night to combat and minimize the outbreak, there are countless others who continue to provide essential services within their communities.
Let us not forget the first responders, grocery store and pharmacy workers, restaurant owners and staff, local farmers who donated to food drives, delivery drivers and countless others who report to work every day to ensure those around them have the goods and services they need on a daily basis. While the recent storm blanketed many regions of the state in snow, it should be recognized that there is no such thing as a “snow day” for the dedicated men and women plowing the roadways.
Through these trying times we have witnessed examples of true bravery and generosity–our neighbors have been faced with great uncertainties and personal trials, yet so many have risen to the challenge and selflessly offered to help.
There is no doubt these have been uncertain times that have disrupted life for nearly all of us. Thankfully, hope appears to be on the horizon. New York state began its COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration earlier this week. The nation’s first COVID-19 vaccination was delivered to a critical care nurse from Long Island–a fitting recognition of the immeasurable value healthcare professionals have provided us during the past 10 months.
The state’s goal is to first immunize high-risk healthcare workers, employees and residents at long-term care facilities and essential workers; however, when the vaccine is made available to members of the general public, having recovered from COVID myself, I plan on getting the vaccination and encourage others to do the same.
Contact Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay at his district office, 200 N. 2nd St., Fulton, New York, 13069, by email at barclayw@nyassembly.gov or on Facebook and Twitter at @WillABarclay.
