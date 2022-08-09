Forty-four percent of Americans do not own any stock, or stock related investments, according to a recent Gallup Poll. Individuals may cite different reasons for not investing, but with important long-term financial goals, such as retirement, the reasons to not invest may actually be harmful.
Why Invest?
Make money on your money
You might not have a hundred million dollars to invest, but that doesn’t mean that your money can’t share in the same opportunities available to others. You work hard for your money, make sure it works hard for you.
Achieve financial independence
When you build wealth, you may be in a better position to pursue the lifestyle you want. Your life could become one of possibilities, rather than limitations.
Leave a legacy to your heirs
The wealth you pass to the next generation can have a profound impact on your heirs, providing educational opportunities, the capital to start a business, or financial support to your grandchildren.
Support causes important to you
Wealth can be an important tool for impacting the world in a meaningful way. So, whether your passion is the environment, the arts, or human welfare, you can use your wealth to effect positive changes in your community or in the world.
A Framework For Investing
The decision to invest is an acknowledgement that it comes with certain risks. Not all investments will do well, and some may actually lose money. However, without risk, there would be no opportunity to potentially earn the higher returns that can help you grow your wealth.
To manage investment risk, consider maintaining broad diversification of your investments, that reflects your personal tolerance for risk, time horizon, and the specific nature of your financial goal(s). Remember, diversification is an approach to help manage investment risk. It does not the risk of loss if security prices experience broad decline.
Because investing can be complicated, consider working with a financial professional to help guide you on your wealth building journey.
Robert Rolfe is a Financial Advisor at Harmony Financial Services (HFS). Securities and Advisory Services offered through SagePoint Financial (SPF). SPF and HFS are separately owned. www.harmonyfinancialservices.com
