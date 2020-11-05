The bloom is never off two Oswego Roses like Steve and Nancy, who in both the Port City and Sunshine State make sure the flowers are blooming, and then some.
Steve is a native of the Canton, New York area and was a very talented hockey player in his youthful years on the Oswego State Lakers team. A member of Delta Kappa Kappa fraternity, Steve was a stand out on the ice for several years in the late 1960’s at the then-newly built Romney Fieldhouse. He stayed in Oswego after graduation, obtaining a position with the county in its newly created office of employment and training. He went on to become an assistant to the commissioner of the Department of Social Services, and then commissioner himself. He later retired as Oswego County Health Commissioner.
Avid boaters both, Steve and Nancy had a sailboat which for many years they kept moored at Wright’s Landing Marina. Later, a powerboat was kept at their waterside condo in Fort Lauderdale. Steve has since retired from boating but is still an avid hunter and fisherman, making several trips a year for that purpose to wild and wooly places with his brother Neal and several other hunting enthusiasts.
Nancy, a North Syracuse native, and member of Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority, met Steve in their freshman year at Oswego State. After graduation, Nancy stayed in Oswego as well, taking a position as an elementary teacher at Fitzhugh Park Elementary School until her retirement 37 years later in 2008.
Nancy was a standout and memorable teacher in many ways. She recently bumped into one of her now-all-grown up former pupils, who remembered the former educator fondly. In fact, she was one of her secret back-up password answers for her bank account, as in ”Who was your favorite teacher?”
Steve and Nancy are the parents of David Rose , who with his wife Jen , and their son Xavier, live in San Diego, California.
Their daughter, Anna Rosbrook, lives in Cicero with her husband Chris and is a physical therapist with the Baldwinsville School District. They have one child, Wesley.
“Mr. Vacation”, as Steve’s friends fondly refer to him, has always endeavored to live life to the fullest, whether it be vocational or avocational pursuits. Shortly after his retirement, Steve has gifted with some beer koozies emblazoned with the slogan “La Dolce Far Niente: The Sweetness of Doing Nothing.” Those beer containers are an appropriate representation of his subtle sense of humor.
Nancy attended high school with famed actor Richard Gere, but this pretty woman wound up with a locally famous hockey player from Canton. It worked. Their life has been a continuous hat trick, and their achievements significant. Here’s wishing them Cent’Anni! A salute!
John T. Sullivan is a former Oswego Mayor and the author of three books, “Forks In The Road” parts I and II and an autobiography “Pee Not Your Pants — Memoirs of a small time mayor with big time ideas,” available locally in the river’s end bookstore and online. His column appears exclusively in The Palladium-Times on the first Thursday of each month.
