Since I moved back home, one of the first questions people ask me is “How are your daughters?” I then launch into a litany of their whereabouts and their accomplishments. And then I ask about my friend’s children.
I got to thinking. I have written over 90 Forks in the Road columns about my fellow baby boomers and other seniors. Maybe it’s time to drop down to the next generation and write about the children and grandchildren of my contemporaries and tell their stories and accomplishments.
So, with the encouragement of The Pall-Times, this is my first “Forks in the Road 2.0” column. And what better way to begin than with my own children.
My wife Charlotte and I raised four daughters. She used to quip, “God gives you what you can take, but with me, he pushed his luck. “
Our first child, Kathleen, was born during the summer after my first year in school in 1973. A “preemie” she weighed only 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Since then, I’m proud to say, she has grown into a beautiful, ambitious and accomplished woman, with lofty dreams and goals that far exceed the relatively low weight at which she came into this world. She will be turning 50 this summer — hard to believe, but the calendar doesn’t lie.
As a small child, Kathleen was always inquisitive and in our early days together she would often see me studying for law school on the porch area of our apartment at Sylvan Glen, and say “Daddy tuddy? Me tuddy too!” And indeed, she has.
Kathleen was very active in high school and participated in student council, the Buccaneer Bulletin, Oswego Youth Court, the Mayor’s Youth Council, and Ski Club. She also led the charge to start Oswego’s first television communications program called WBUC, assisting Mr. Bill Bellow in convincing the board of education to fund a full-fledged television studio at the school.
Kathleen attended the S.I. Newhouse School of Communication at Syracuse University and then Syracuse University College of Law School, her dad’s alma mater. She spent a summer as a White House intern for President Bill Clinton in 1996, giving her even more life experience (and interesting stories to share at cocktail parties). Upon graduating law school, she accepted a position in the litigation department of the Hancock & Estabrook Law firm in Syracuse.
Soon after, at a dinner party to raise funds for Harborfest, her mother introduced her to some executives from Enron Energy. That chance meeting led to an opportunity to work for Enron in Houston, Texas. While there, she became immersed in energy law, which shaped the rest of her career. While all did not end well for Enron, Kathleen quickly found another job at Dynegy, where she met her future husband, Peter Esposito, also an energy lawyer.
Over the past 25 years, Kathleen’s legal career has continued to flourish. She has held prominent positions for leading renewable energy companies and the banks that have provided billions of dollars to finance 20% of the total installed renewable wind and solar energy capacity in the U.S.
Beyond these impressive feats, Kathleen has become a prolific and talented artist, and even opened her own art gallery in Marana, Arizona, where, after living in Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, and Crested Butte, Colorado, she and Peter now live. Since discovering her uniquely creative artistic acumen, Kathleen has donated paintings that have raised tens of thousands of dollars for charity. She currently maintains a studio in her home and has a website (www.area73art.com) that showcases her unique, mixed-media abstract pieces.
Needless to say, I am very proud of our first-born child. She is not only professionally successful, but has continued to cultivate her creativity, caring disposition, generosity, and kindness to all. There is a time and place for everything, and I can say proudly that. Kathleen’s time has come. At age 50 the world is her oyster and she is my pearl.
More to come stories of other children of Oswegonians who have made great life choices and many accomplishments.
Forks in the Road 2.0 has just begun! Stay tuned!
John T. Sullivan Jr. has written and published four books: “Forks in the Road” parts I and II, an autobiography, and most recently a memoir of his younger days as a disc jockey titled “The Live 25 in Hi-Fi Jive.”
He is a former mayor of Oswego (1988-91), trained attorney and former officer for the state attorney general’s office. Sullivan is now retired.
His books are available at The River’s End Bookstore and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Sullivan may be contacted at jtsullivanjr@gmail.com.
