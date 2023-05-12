Since I moved back home, one of the first questions people ask me is “How are your daughters?”  I then launch into a litany of their whereabouts and their accomplishments. And then I ask about my friend’s children.

I got to thinking. I have written over 90 Forks in the Road columns about my fellow baby boomers and other seniors.  Maybe it’s time to drop down to the next generation and write about the children and grandchildren of my contemporaries and tell their stories and accomplishments.

Recommended for you