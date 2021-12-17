My husband loves butter. I don’t just mean slathered over bead while making a sandwich or drizzled over baked fish. I have seen the man swipe off excess butter from his knife and eat it, all naked like.
I’m a fan of butter myself, but not like him. I love it on hot bread or toast and sometimes even on a baloney sandwich. As a kid we used to spread butter on saltine crackers and I wonder why I stopped doing that.
Frankly I’m more of a mayo person. And I prefer it to be Hellmann’s. I eat plain mayonnaise sandwiches and think of them as a treat. And yes, like the hubby and his butter, I will lick naked mayo off my finger as freely as if it were pudding.
But this isn’t about mayo. It’s about butter, or actually, it’s about my butter dishes. Growing up my mother had a cut glass, Anchor Hocking beauty, and when I got married I bought the same one. Then I bought a second one for when the other was dirty.
Last year, with buttery fingers, I dropped the top onto the bottom and broke a piece off the lower edge. With hope in my eyes I asked the Hubby to sand it smooth, and continued to use it. Six months later Mr. Butterfingers also dropped the top but it hit the floor and shattered, as all things glass tend to do on my tile floors. There was no fixing this.
I ran to the computer, skidding and sliding and nearly putting my eye out to order a new one. They don’t make them anymore. I suppose after half a century of sales it was only a matter of time before people wanted something different. Sheesh.
I Googled them and found one for sale. It was $10! That was more than I expected but doable, until they added in shipping and tax. I was not paying $20.
I headed to the store to see what I could get. There was little to choose from but I was intrigued with a whitish plastic number with an attached lid that lifted up and back. I bought that one. I ended up not liking it because you couldn’t see through it and I never knew without lifting the lid whether I had butter in there or if the Hubby had snacked on it.
Meanwhile my daughter also found herself in need of a butter dish and discovered a deal online for two. I split the cost with her. Neither one of us liked what showed up. The top was so narrow I could not believe a stick of butter would fit in there. It did at first, until the butter warmed up to room temperature and after that the lid scraped the sides of the butter with every lifting and replacing.
By now I had invested $15 in my misadventures and wished I’d just forked over the $20 for the real deal in the first place. While I still had one original, the changing of the butter dishes made me gnash my teeth.
One night my daughter and granddaughter came rushing to the door, thoroughly pleased with themselves. While shopping, they had found two butter dishes that were clear glass, the same shape and size of my beloved Anchor Hocking. These were the only two in the store and my daughter gifted me one. I was happy with it.
However, I had just that day messaged my sister-in-law who likes to visit estate sales and flea markets, asking her to keep a lookout for my true love.
I figured it would be a while but about a week later she found me one at a white elephant sale. For free! My life was back in balance again.
I mentioned it to my daughter and she admitted that after gifting me the clear glass butter dish, she went home and found that the one she kept for herself was broken.
So I did what any good mother would do. I gave her that one back. After all, I have two perfectly good Anchor Hockings. And I will be collecting more.
